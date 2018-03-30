Home » News » McLaren » McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK

30 March 2018 07:07:29

McLaren is offering new goodies for the current 570S supercar, its entry-level offer in the segment. The new options package brings together a range of practical and visual features suited to circuit use in one pack. 

The 570S Spider Track Pack, in addition to reducing vehicle weight, in total by more than 33kg over the standard 570S Spider, brings a louder, more sporting exhaust note and further sharpens the appearance of the striking Spider.

The cockpit of a Track Pack car will benefit from one of six lightweight By McLaren Designer Interior Sport Design themes in Alcantara, chosen by the buyer. Carbon Fibre Race Seats – which alone deliver a 13kg saving over the standard Sports Seats – and a Carbon Black Alcantara Steering Wheel put the driver in the mood for track action, the results of which can be captured using the factory-fitted McLaren Track Telemetry (MTT) system that provides lap times and sector splits as well as post-drive analysis and data-logging with graphical plots of vehicle speed and time deltas.
McLaren 570S Track Pack offered in UK Photos

Track Pack specification also includes a Carbon Fibre Interior Upgrade that sees door inserts, tunnel sides, extended gearshift paddles, steering wheel spokes, door and lower centre console switch packs and the McLaren IRIS infotainment surround finished in the lightweight material.

Exterior features are a Dark Palladium Roof and Super-Lightweight 10-Spoke Forged Alloy Wheels in Stealth Finish, shod as standard with Pirelli P-ZERO Corsa tyres and reducing weight by a total of 15kg compared to the standard wheel. Other options in carbon fibre are available if further weight reduction is desired. A Sports Exhaust with Stealth Exhaust Finisher, which is both lighter and louder than a standard Sports Series system, completes the Track Pack.




