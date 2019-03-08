Mazda unveiled the all-new CX-30 SUV during the Geneva Show

Mazda unveiled the all-new CX-30 SUV during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show. The new model will be available throught Europe starting this summer and it is a model that will shift between the current CX-3 and CX-5.





The new Mazda CX-30 will be a global model and until March 17th it can be seen at Palexpo in Geneva. The new Japanese SUV is based on the new Skyactiv platform, the same architecture which is used on the new Mazda 3.





Also from the Mazda 3, the new CX-30 will get the engines. According to Mazda, the new SUV will be available with petrol and diesel engines and, later this year, with the all-new Skyactiv-X compression combustion engine.





The new Mazda CX-30 is 4,4 meters long, 1,8 meters wide and a 2,6 meters wheelbase. The trunk can accomodate up to 430 liters. The interior and the safety technologies will be borrowed from the new Mazda 3.

Tags: 2019 mazda cx-30, mazda, mazda cx-30, mazda suv

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles