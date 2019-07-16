Mazda MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition available in UK

The Brits will always love a driver's cars. And the current generation mazda MX-5 is exactly this. To appeal even more to UK clients and to celebrate its history, mazda launches a special car in the UK.





Three decades after the 1989 Chicago Motor Show was the stage for the debut of the original MX-5, Mazda unveiled the MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition at the 2019 Chicago Motor Show.





After 30 years and more than 1 million units sold, Mazda feels that the MX-5 has grown into more than simply Mazda’s creation. It now belongs to the enthusiasts around the world who have supported the development of the model and helped it become the world’s best-selling two-seater roadster. Launched as both a tribute to these MX-5 fans and as a mark of the high hopes the firm has for the future of its sports car, the 30th Anniversary Edition is exclusively offered in the newly developed Racing Orange body paint, a strikingly vivid colour that marks out this special MX-5.





In addition to Racing Orange, the MX-5 30th Anniversary Edition features forged aluminium Rays wheels developed exclusively for the MX-5 in cooperation with Rays Co Ltd. and a 30th anniversary badge displaying the model’s serial number. Other unique features include orange brake callipers, and for the first time in the UK, Brembo front brakes.





Inside, the bespoke feel continues with orange accents on the seats, door trim, dashboard, steering wheel, air vents and gear lever, while Recaro seats and Alcantara trim on the door trim and instrument panel add a sense of exclusivity. The 30th Anniversary Edition also features Apple Carplay and Android Auto as standard.





Just 3,000 cars will be produced globally, and fittingly for one of the world’s biggest MX-5 markets, the UK will receive 550 – 370 convertible and 180 RF. Marked out by its black two-tone roof, the Retractable Fastback RF is £29,895, while the convertible is £28,095.





As with all 2.0-litre 2019 Mazda MX-5 models, the 30th Anniversary features the new 184ps version of the Skyactiv-G engine, while across both body types this range-topping special edition comes with a six-speed manual gearbox, Bilstein dampers, strut-brace and limited slip differential.

















Tags: mazda mx-5 30th anniversary edition, mazda, mazda mx-5 special edition

Posted in Mazda, New Vehicles