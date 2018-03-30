Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched
Maserati wants to look good in front of the public attending this year New York Auto Show. So it decided to unveil a special Levante.
It is the Levante Trofeo, the ultimate Maserati of SUVs, capable of accelerating in style from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds) and reaching a top speed of over 187 mph (>300 km/h).
The Levante Trofeo is equipped with one of the most powerful engines ever fitted in a Maserati. A 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that has been engineered to perfectly mate with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and delivers an astounding 590 hp at 6,250 rpm and 538 lb.-ft. (730 Nm) of peak torque at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm.
The engine boasts the highest output per litre (156 hp/litre) of any Maserati powerplant ever produced and, like all Maserati petrol engines, is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello, Italy.
The unmistakable Levante design has reached new levels of sportiness in this top of the line Trofeo. The elegant restyling was mainly focused on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper and is underlined by the 22-inch forged aluminium “Orione” wheels – the largest ever fitted on a Maserati – available in both polished and matte finishes.
The rear end also looks wider and more muscular with a sharper carbon fibre horizontal element and body-colour lower extractor that embrace the oval quad exhaust tips.
In front, the Levante Trofeo has Full Matrix LED headlights, a front grille with double vertical bars in a piano black finish and lower honeycomb mesh fascia, as well as body colour door handles, oval exhaust tips in a dark finish and performance painted brake calipers in red, blue, black, silver or yellow. And to cap it off, specific “Saetta” Trofeo logos adorn the iconic c-pillars of the coupé styled SUV.
Volvo debuts its first three cylinder engine in XC40 range
Volvo's new XC40 small SUV is an important addition to the range, as the Swedish manufacturer hopes to sell more and more SUV's, benefiting from current ...
Renault EZ-GO Concept unveiled
Renault used this year Geneva Motor Show to share again its vision about the future of transportation and living. The French manufacturer unveiled the ...
Mitsubishi L200 Barbarian SVP II launched in UK
Mitsubishi tries to offer its UK clients some off-road and styling alternatives to its current range. The latest experiment is the current Mitsubishi ...
Seat to launch a car every six months
After it managed to get over the bankruptcy, Seat is pushing forward with its offensive on the European market. The Spanish brand will launch one new ...
Volkswagen Group deliveries increase in first two moths of 2018
Despite being overtaken by Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance last year, Volkswagen Group continues its great momentum and scores high sales lso the the ...
Ford uses rainwater as washer fluid with the help of two kids
You have been in numerous situations when your wippers needed some water, but the washing fluid was over. It is annoying and even dangerous, considering ...
Factors That Influence Your Car Insurance Rates
When the time comes to shop around for car insurance, it is essential to know anything that influences your rates. There are some things you can do to ...
Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo - first teaser picture
Audi has published a first teaser picture with the upcoming Audi E-Tron Vision Gran Turismo. The virtual car will be showcased on April 9th and it will ...
Video: Jaguar I-Pace is doing a night lap of Monaco circuit
Jaguar I-Pace has tackled the famous Monaco street-circuit to prove its performance credentials. The British car manufacturer is the first premium car ...
