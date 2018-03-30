Maserati Levante Trofeo V8 launched

Maserati wants to look good in front of the public attending this year New York Auto Show. So it decided to unveil a special Levante.





It is the Levante Trofeo, the ultimate Maserati of SUVs, capable of accelerating in style from 0-60 mph in just 3.7 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.9 seconds) and reaching a top speed of over 187 mph (>300 km/h).





The Levante Trofeo is equipped with one of the most powerful engines ever fitted in a Maserati. A 3.8-litre Twin Turbo V8 engine that has been engineered to perfectly mate with the Q4 Intelligent All-Wheel Drive System and delivers an astounding 590 hp at 6,250 rpm and 538 lb.-ft. (730 Nm) of peak torque at 2,250 – 5,000 rpm.





The engine boasts the highest output per litre (156 hp/litre) of any Maserati powerplant ever produced and, like all Maserati petrol engines, is assembled by Ferrari in Maranello, Italy.





The unmistakable Levante design has reached new levels of sportiness in this top of the line Trofeo. The elegant restyling was mainly focused on the lower front fascia and the rear bumper and is underlined by the 22-inch forged aluminium “Orione” wheels – the largest ever fitted on a Maserati – available in both polished and matte finishes.





The rear end also looks wider and more muscular with a sharper carbon fibre horizontal element and body-colour lower extractor that embrace the oval quad exhaust tips.





In front, the Levante Trofeo has Full Matrix LED headlights, a front grille with double vertical bars in a piano black finish and lower honeycomb mesh fascia, as well as body colour door handles, oval exhaust tips in a dark finish and performance painted brake calipers in red, blue, black, silver or yellow. And to cap it off, specific “Saetta” Trofeo logos adorn the iconic c-pillars of the coupé styled SUV.













Tags: maserati, maserati levante trofeo, maserati levante, maserati levante v8

