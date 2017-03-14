Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

Maserati prepared something special for this year Geneva Motor Show. The Italian brand showcased the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Editions to celebrate the 60th anniversary of that important step in Maserati history and commemorate one of Maserati’s iconic vehicles.





The Special Edition is based on GranTurismo and GranCabrio Sport versions and only 400 units will be produced. The main unique features of these new and exclusive versions include the New Rosso Italiano three-layer paint for the exteriors, reinterpreting the red of Fangio’s 250F - F1 champion in 1957 - and emphasizing the link with Maserati’s heritage.





Not to mention the wheels: MC-design 20 inch alloy wheels with a new Glossy Black finish that matches the Special Edition logo wheel centre caps.





The interiors have also been reimagined: the new interior design revolves around Poltrona Frau leather or leather/Alcantara upholstery and new interior stitching available in 4 different combinations.





Other distinguishing interior details are the door sills in carbon fibre featuring the Special Edition logo and the dedicated plate on the central tunnel with a carbon fibre holder, commemorating the anniversary and the limited production run of 400 units.









Tags: maserati, maserati granturismo special edition, maserati grancabrio special edition

Posted in Maserati, New Vehicles