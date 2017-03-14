Home » News » Maserati » Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

14 March 2017 19:55:50

Maserati prepared something special for this year Geneva Motor Show. The Italian brand showcased the new GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Editions to celebrate the 60th anniversary of that important step in Maserati history and commemorate one of Maserati’s iconic vehicles.

The Special Edition is based on GranTurismo and GranCabrio Sport versions and only 400 units will be produced. The main unique features of these new and exclusive versions include the New Rosso Italiano three-layer paint for the exteriors, reinterpreting the red of Fangio’s 250F - F1 champion in 1957 - and emphasizing the link with Maserati’s heritage. 

Not to mention the wheels: MC-design 20 inch alloy wheels with a new Glossy Black finish that matches the Special Edition logo wheel centre caps.
Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced
Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced Photos

The interiors have also been reimagined: the new interior design revolves around Poltrona Frau leather or leather/Alcantara upholstery and new interior stitching available in 4 different combinations. 

Other distinguishing interior details are the door sills in carbon fibre featuring the Special Edition logo and the dedicated plate on the central tunnel with a carbon fibre holder, commemorating the anniversary and the limited production run of 400 units.


Tags: , ,

Posted in Maserati, New Vehicles

Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced Photos (1 photos)
  • Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

    Bentley EXP 12 Speed 6e Concept is ready fot he future

  2. Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

    Porsche introduces the revised 911 GT3

  3. Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

    Brabus Adventure Mercedes G 500 4x4

  4.  
  5. Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

    Spyker C8 Preliator will use Koenigsegg engine

  6. McLaren 720S Velocity is a new product from MSO

    McLaren 720S Velocity is a new product from MSO

  7. Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

    Maserati GranTurismo and GranCabrio Special Edition introduced

Related Specs

  1. 2004 Maserati Coupe 90th Anniversary Edition

    Engine: Aluminum, 90 Degree V8, Power: 290.8 kw / 390.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 451.49 nm / 333.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  2. 2008 Maserati GranTurismo

    Engine: V8, Power: 302.0 kw / 405 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 460 nm / 339.3 ft lbs @ 4750 rpm

  3. 2009 Maserati GranTurismo S

    Engine: V8, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhpN/A

  4. 2010 Ford Mustang

    Engine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm

  5. 2009 Nissan 370Z

    Engine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Audi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupeAudi Q8 Sport Concept is a 474 HP hybrid SUV-coupe
Audi has officially unveiled the 2017 Audi Q8 Sport Concept. The prototype will come into a production form as a rival for the Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

Audi scores US record sales in 2016Audi scores US record sales in 2016
Even if it is not as strong as its German rivals on the US market, Audi managed to score a record year in 2016. December 2016 marked the best-ever month ...

Gadgets

BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017BMW HoloActive Touch to be introduced at CES 2017
It has become a custom for every major manufacturer to present a future technology during Consumer electronics Show, held every January in Las Vegas. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

Cadillac wins Daytona 24 hours raceCadillac wins Daytona 24 hours race
It was a historic weekend during the Rolex 24hours race in Daytona, where Jeff Gordon and the Taylor brothers managed a fantastic win in what was the ...

Videos

Volkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaserVolkswagen Atlas SUV - Video teaser
Volkswagen has announced a new mid-sized seven-seater SUV. Named Atlas (not confirmed yet) the model will be showcased during the 2016 Los Angeles Auto ...
Copyright CarSession.com