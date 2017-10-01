Lotus is now part of Geely
1 October 2017 04:44:31
Lotus has now became part of Gely. The Chinese brand payed 65 million USD for the British sports car manufacturer. Now, Geely has a 51-percent stake in the firm while the guys from Etika Automotive controls the remaining 49 percent.
As a result, the Daniel Donghui Li, Geely's Chief Financial Officer has become the new chiarman of the British company. Also two other top Geely execs are on the five-member board of Lotus.
“We are producing the best cars in the company’s history and are currently developing next generation of sports luxury vehicles which will continue to demonstrate the Lotus brand values of class-leading vehicle dynamics, light weighting, styling and aerodynamics by leveraging Geely Holding’s global strengths and resources”, said Jean-Marc Gales, Lotus CEO.
This strategy was also used when Geely acquiered Volvo. The British car manufacturer will still have a level of autonomy in developing sports cars but there will use the Geely's bank account.
1996 Lotus EliseEngine: Inline 4, Power: 89.5 kw / 120.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: nm / 122 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2004 Lotus Elise 111REngine: Toyota Celica GT-S 2ZZ-GE Straight 4, Power: 140.9 kw / 189 bhp @ 7600 rpm, Torque: 180 nm / 132.8 ft lbs @ 6800 rpm
2000 Lotus Elise 111SEngine: Rover K-series Inline-4, Power: 91.0 kw / 122.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 168 nm / 123.9 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2003 Lotus Elise 135REngine: Rover K-Series Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 171 nm / 126.1 ft lbs @ 4800 rpm
1999 Lotus Elise 49Engine: Inline-4, Power: 88.0 kw / 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 223.71 nm / 165.0 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2018 Acura RLX officially revealed
Acura is ready to turn heads with the redesigned RLX, scheduled to be unveiled in front of the public during Monterey Automotive Week. ...
BMW i Vision Dynamics concept unveiled
Even if it had already announced a long list of premieres for this year Frankfurt Motor Show, BMW surprised everybody with a concept that appeared from ...
Volkswagen Golf R receive Performance Pack
In order to attract even more focused track fans into the Golf R range, Volkswagen is offering a Performance Pack for its hot hatch. it was unveiled during ...
Lamborghini to launch Urus SUV in December
During this year Frankfurt Motor Show, Lamborghini brought us the all new Aventador S Roadster, the fastest roadster with a centrally mounted V12 engine. ...
Volkswagen Group sold 5.2 million cars in six months
After dominating 2016 global sales, topping the chart and removing Toyota from the first position, Volkswagen Groupe is on course of doing so also in 2017. ...
Seat launches a an Android Auto app in Play Store
Seat knows it has to address to younger European public, and it develops small apps and gadgets that can improve the life of its clients and can attract ...
Mercedes-Benz EQ SUV will be built in Alabama
Mercedes-Benz has made a great announce: the German car manufacturer will expand and restructure the 20-year-old factory in Vance, Alabama, and prepare ...
Jaguar I-Pace eTrophy competition announced
We've just seen the new I-Pace electric SUV in Frankfurt, and Jaguar is already announcing its own competition dedicated to electric vehicles. ...
Ken Block tackles Pikes Peak with 1.400 HP old Mustang
Ken Block is back and this time with its Hoonicorn Ford Mustang. The car was updated and now uses a two turbochargers and a V8 6.7 liter engine that deliver ...
