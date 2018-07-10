Land Rover celebrates its 70th anniversary at FOS Goodwood

2018 is an important year for Land Rover, who is celebrating a respectable anniversary. The iconic UK manufacturer celebrates 70 years since it first car produced. Land Rover takes to the famous Goodwood hillclimb with a special selection of 70 Land Rovers at this year’s Festival of Speed.





‘Huey’ HUE166, the first pre-production Land Rover prototype, will lead the procession followed by a cast of iconic Land Rovers from Series Is, IIs and IIIs to Defender, the four generations of Range Rover, the five generations of Discovery, Freelanders, Range Rover Sports, Discovery Sports, Evoques and Velars that bring the family up to date.





There will also be a selection of military, first response rescue vehicles and expedition vehicles that recall some of the greatest adventures in Land Rover history including Bob and Joe Ives’ winning Camel Trophy 110, and the millionth Discovery which was driven from Solihull to Beijing on the ‘Journey of Discovery’ expedition in 2012.





Also on ‘the hill’ is the Defender Works V8 which will be gearing up twice daily in the ‘First Glance’ batch and a staggering Guinness World Record attempt by stunt-driver Terry Grant. Terry will drive the Range Rover Sport SVR aiming to achieve the ‘Fastest Mile on Two Wheels’ title.





Land Rover will sit alongside Jaguar once again this year in the exhibition area of the Goodwood grounds in its biggest format ever. All of the latest Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will be on display including showpieces from the ‘Special Vehicles’ division to include the pinnacle of the Range Rover family; the Range Rover SV Coupe.









Tags: land rover, land rover goodwood, land rover 70th anniversary, land rover 70, fos goodwood

