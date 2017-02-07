Home » News » Lamborghini » Lamborghini Urus confirmed. Production will start in April
Lamborghini Urus confirmed. Production will start in April
7 February 2017 15:35:29
|Tweet
Lamborghini has confirmed. We will see an SUV. Its name will be Urus and it will enter production in April. The new come from Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the company.
“I would say that in regard to the SUV, you will learn a lot of. The name is for sure Urus. Production will start in April, though the plant will initially build pre-series models. As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes. It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year or us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking”, things in the next couple of weeks,” Domenicali told to our colleagues from Digital Trends.
This is the spiritual successor of the LM002 model and it will probably be revealed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The Swiss event will took place in early March.
For now we don't have any information about the engine but we do know that later this year we expect to see a hybrid version of Urus. Stay tuned for more info about the new Lamborghini Urus.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Lamborghini Urus confirmed. Production will start in April
Audi RS Q5 will come in Geneva
2017 Seat Ibiza official photos and details
-
Porsche Platinum Edition available also for Cayenne S and Cayenne S Diesel
Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition available in US
Vauxhall Insignia Sports Tourer to be unveiled in Geneva
Related Specs
1965 Lamborghini 3500 GTZ ZagatoEngine: #0301 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 375 nm / 276.6 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1964 Lamborghini 350 GTEngine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1963 Lamborghini 350 GTV ConceptEngine: Aluminum, 60 Degree V12, Power: 268.5 kw / 360.1 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 325.4 nm / 240.0 ft lbs @ 6000 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT 2+2Engine: 60 V12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 374.2 nm / 276 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
1966 Lamborghini 400 GT MonzaEngine: v12, Power: 238.6 kw / 320 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 393.2 nm / 290.0 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...
Concept Cars
Infiniti QX50 Concept unveiled
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Infiniti marked an important moment during this year NAIAS Detroit, unveiled the all new QX Concept, an evolution of the 2016 QX Sport Inspiration. ...
Custom Cars
Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...
Future Cars
Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Market News
Porsche sold record numbers in 2017
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Volkswagen Group had a fantastic year, with more than 10 million cars sold worldwide. Porsche was part of this succes, even if in a small amount. Porsche ...
Gadgets
Vauxhall Insignia Grand Sport to feature heated windshield
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Ford has the technology for years already, Volkswagen is also introducing a new innovation for its future models, and Vauxhall announces its future Insignia ...
Various News
Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...
Motorsports
Stephane Peterhansel won the 2017 Dakar Rally
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
After 12 stages in the most challenging rally competition in the world, the Dakar Rally, the French driver Stephane Peterhansel, managed to win. It is ...
Videos
Modified Dacia 1300 tackles a BMW i8
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...
I'm not sure if you are aware of Dacia. The Romanian company produced few models back in the communism and the Dacia 1300 was a great success. For the ...