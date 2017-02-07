Lamborghini Urus confirmed. Production will start in April

Lamborghini has confirmed. We will see an SUV. Its name will be Urus and it will enter production in April. The new come from Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the company.





“I would say that in regard to the SUV, you will learn a lot of. The name is for sure Urus. Production will start in April, though the plant will initially build pre-series models. As you know, this is an entirely new process so the first few cars will be prototypes. It’s a very delicate period, which is why 2017 will be a very important year or us. Don’t underestimate the big step we’re taking”, things in the next couple of weeks,” Domenicali told to our colleagues from Digital Trends.





This is the spiritual successor of the LM002 model and it will probably be revealed during the 2017 Geneva Motor Show. The Swiss event will took place in early March.





For now we don't have any information about the engine but we do know that later this year we expect to see a hybrid version of Urus. Stay tuned for more info about the new Lamborghini Urus.





Source: Digital Trends