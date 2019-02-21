Kia teases a new sporty electric car

Even though the guys from Hyundai won't come to the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Koreean group will be represented by the folks from Kia.





And now, the officials have published a few teaser pictures with an upcoming sporty electric car. As you can imagine, we don't know its name, but we will find it out on March 5th.





According to Kia officials, the car was designed at Kia’s European design center in Frankfurt and it is described as “a visual embodiment of the company’s desire to move forward in the exciting world of electrification”.





“Automotive design is about capturing the heart and making it beat that bit faster for that bit longer – and we believe that there’s absolutely no reason why that should change simply because the car is electric”, said Gregory Guillaume, Vice President of Design for Kia Motors Europe.





With more details about the new Kia electric concept car we will come on March 5th.

