Kia published a new sketch with its upcoming small SUV
25 May 2019 08:53:28
A few weeks ago Kia published an exterior sketch which announced a new SUV built by the Asian car manufacturer. Now the guys from Kia have decided to show us another sketch.
This time we are speaking about the interior of the car which will be appealing to the Millenials. It has a massive center screen and a mixed intrument cluster. The latter one will get analog dials and a coloured display which will come with some helpful information for the drivers.
The center console appears to be clean in terms of physical button.
Due to be revealed fully in the summer, the new model will be sold globally. With a modern and urban design, inspired by the 2019 Kia SP Signature Concept, the SUV will target, as we already mentioned, a new kind of customers: the Millenials.
According to Kia officials, the new model will first go on sale in Korea in the second half of 2019, with sales in other regions to follow soon after. We expect to see it in the US during the fall of 2019.
