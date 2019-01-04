Kia Picanto Wave available in UK

Along the new Stonic Mixx special edition, Kia is also launching a special edition for Picantoo too. The smallest car in the rane can be ordered in UK with the Wave edition.





Inspired by sunny beaches and blue skies, the hot new Picanto special edition is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine, developing 66bhp at 5,500rpm and 96Nm torque at 3,500rpm. The Picanto ‘Wave’ is finished in Celestial Blue premium paintwork with blue Denim-style cloth and faux leather upholstery.





Standard equipment includes 15-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning, front and rear electric windows, privacy glass for the rear windows and tailgate, a reversing camera system with dynamic guidelines, a six-speaker audio system with 7.0-inch touchscreen display with RDS and DAB radio, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto with voice control and a wireless mobile phone charger. In addition, there are white accents to the lower centre console trim, air vents and door armrest, together with satin chrome interior door handles and a centre console that features a storage box and sliding armrest.





The Picanto ‘Wave’ costs £11,895 and has a five-speed manual transmission. Its combined fuel economy is 49.6mpg (WLTP) with CO2 emissions of 115g/km (NEDC 2.0). Acceleration to 60mph is achieved in 13.8 seconds, with a top speed of 100mph.









