Kia e-Niro consumption figures reevaluated

4 December 2018 18:31:41

Kia jumped to high when announced the consumption figures for the new e-Niro, its most advanced electric car. So Kia issued a correction for the e-Niro consumption figures in the WLTP test procedure.

The new e-Niro was one of the first cars tested under the new WLTP rules. In carrying out the new tests on the car to establish its homologated electric vehicle driving range, the independent organisation overseeing the process accidentally provided an incorrect testing methodology and then approved the results it generated. 

This led to the e-Niro being tested for a disproportionate length of time on the WLTP ‘urban’ cycle (comprising lower overall vehicle speeds and a reduced energy requirement), resulting in an overestimation of the vehicle’s all-electric range.
The inconsistency in the test cycles has been identified due to Kia’s ongoing homologation work for another new Kia electric vehicle. No other Kia vehicles are affected by this issue.

Kia Motors previously communicated that the WLTP combined cycle range for the e-Niro was 485 kilometres (301 miles) for the long-range 64 kWh battery pack, and 312 kilometres (193 miles) for the standard (39.2 kWh) battery pack.

Having now re-calculated the car according to the updated methodology, the e-Niro’s new WLTP combined cycle range is 455 kilometres (282 miles) for the long-range model, and 289 kilometres (179 miles) for the standard model.


