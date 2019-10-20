Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric SUV to tackle the Nurburgring as a Ring Taxi
Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric SUV to tackle the Nurburgring as a Ring Taxi
20 October 2019 06:45:13
Jaguar I-Pace the car which managed to won the World Car of the Year and the European Car of the Year awards in 2019 is ready for another special duty.
This time, the fleet use by Jaguar as Ring Taxi around the Nurburgring will feature an I-Pace. For the first time, a Ring Taxi will be an all-electric SUV.
According to the British car manfuacturer you can take your reservation online and the price for one hot lap is 149 Euros. Jaguar said the car is standard and it is not coming with all the motorsport bits that are fitted in the I-Pace Trophy car.
As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds, while the electric powertrain can deliver 400 horsepower. Also on the Jaguar fleet for Ring Taxi is an SV Project 8.
