Home » News » Jaguar » Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric SUV to tackle the Nurburgring as a Ring Taxi

Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric SUV to tackle the Nurburgring as a Ring Taxi

20 October 2019 06:45:13

Jaguar I-Pace the car which managed to won the World Car of the Year and the European Car of the Year awards in 2019 is ready for another special duty. 

This time, the fleet use by Jaguar as Ring Taxi around the Nurburgring will feature an I-Pace. For the first time, a Ring Taxi will be an all-electric SUV. 

Jaguar I-Pace is the first electric SUV to tackle the Nurburgring as a Ring Taxi
According to the British car manfuacturer you can take your reservation online and the price for one hot lap is 149 Euros. Jaguar said the car is standard and it is not coming with all the motorsport bits that are fitted in the I-Pace Trophy car. 

As a result, the car can run from not to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds, while the electric powertrain can deliver 400 horsepower. Also on the Jaguar fleet for Ring Taxi is an SV Project 8. 

Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Jaguar, Various News

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. 2020 Volkswagen Golf officially revealed

    2020 Volkswagen Golf officially revealed

  2. Seat Mii electric launched in UK

    Seat Mii electric launched in UK

  3. Ford reveals sketch of the Mustang-inspired electric SUV

    Ford reveals sketch of the Mustang-inspired electric SUV

  4.  
  5. New BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring unveiled

    New BMW M340i xDrive Saloon and BMW M340i xDrive Touring unveiled

  6. Skoda Kamiq GT first sketches

    Skoda Kamiq GT first sketches

  7. Nissan Ariya is a new concept for the future

    Nissan Ariya is a new concept for the future

Related Specs

  1. 2000 Jaguar XKR Silverstone Edition

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 275.9 kw / 370.0 bhp @ 6150 rpm, Torque: 525 nm / 387.2 ft lbs @ 3600 rpm

  2. 2005 Jaguar XKR Victory Edition

    Engine: AJ34 V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553.17 nm / 408.0 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  3. 2004 Jaguar Concept Eight

    Engine: Supercharged AJ-V8, Power: 298.3 kw / 400.0 bhp @ 6100 rpm, Torque: 553 nm / 407.9 ft lbs @ 3500 rpm

  4. 1995 Jaguar XJ220 Pininfarina

    Engine: Twin Turbo V6, Power: 404.2 kw / 542.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 644.0 nm / 475.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1988 Jaguar XJ220 Prototype

    Engine: V12, Power: 395.2 kw / 530.0 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 542 nm / 399.8 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

New Vehicles

Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...

Concept Cars

First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-TechFirst teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...

Custom Cars

Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABTVolkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...

Future Cars

Skoda Octavia first sketches emergeSkoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...

Market News

Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production recordLamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...

Gadgets

Karma develops sound for its future electric carsKarma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...

Various News

Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversaryFiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...

Motorsports

This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E seasonThis is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...

Videos

Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 secondsVideo. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
Copyright CarSession.com