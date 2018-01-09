Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell concept unveiled at CES
9 January 2018 16:04:56
Hyundai is making progress when it comes to fuel-cell technology and offering cars with alternative fuels. The most recent example is the NEXO. This will be the name of its all-new, dedicated Fuel Cell EV. Hyundai disclosed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that expand its autonomous driving potential.
NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum toward having the industry’s most diverse CUV powertrain lineup.
The NEXO model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.
Hyundai’s Blind-spot View Monitor is an industry-first technology. It shows drivers on a center cluster screen the rear and side views of NEXO using cameras while changing lanes in either direction.
Lane Following Assist is an all-new technology for Hyundai and it debuts in the NEXO. LFA automatically adjusts steering to help keep NEXO centered in its lane of travel. LFA can keep NEXO centred at speeds between 0 and 90 miles per hour on both highways and city streets. When paired with Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA) which utilizes sensors and map data to ensure safe operation as well as automatically adjust speed in limited environments, drivers will be able to traverse long distances with greater ease and improved safety.
NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicle that will be available in select markets around the world starting in early 2018. Improving upon the acclaimed ix35 FCEV, the NEXO has an estimated driving range of 500 miles (NEDC) – 134 miles more than its predecessor. Acceleration and power have increased to improve the overall performance.
Designed to handle extreme temperature and environments, the NEXO testing has proven that the vehicle is capable of starting after being subject to overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. NEXO boasts cold start capability within 30 seconds which is an industry-leading achievement and the fuel cell system warms up faster for maximum performance. The NEXO also has excellent cooling performance on steep grades with temperatures exceeding 120 degree Fahrenheit.
Nissan Micra benefits 1.0 litre gasoline engine
Nissan is offering the current Micra on the UK market with a new gasoline engine, more suitable for those looking for a more economical unit. ...
Lexus LF-1 Limitless to be introduced in Detroit
After we saw the three row LX 570 model revealed in this year Los Angeles Motor Show, Lexus teases us with a new model. It is more like a design and customisation ...
Ford Special Service Plug-In Hybrid Sedan offered in US
US Police and authorities have to be an example for all other drivers and car buyers. So Ford revealed the worldâ€™s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid ...
Volkswagen I.D. Buzz confirmed for production
Volkswagen is decided to be one of the leaders in reducing its emissions in the future years. After the Dieselgate scandal, this is the right thing to ...
Volkswagen US sales defies Dieselgate scandal expectations
Some might say Volkswagen had some difficult times in US after the Dieselgate scandal. But 2017 sales say something else. Volkswagen of America reported ...
Volvo to provide autonomous cars to Uber
We are getting closer to the moment when taxi's will no longer be driven by humans. The taxi companies will use autonomous vehicles for clients. Uber ...
Opel Crossland X is now available with factory-fitted LPG
Opel has decided to put an interesting powertrain under the hood of the Crossland X. The model can be ordered with a factory-fitted LPG. Under the hood ...
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Infiniti QX80 first commercial
Infiniti is ready to tackle some strong names like the Mercedes GLS and the future BMW X7 on the US market. So it introduces the new QX80 with a proper ...
