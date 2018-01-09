Hyundai Nexo fuel-cell concept unveiled at CES

Hyundai is making progress when it comes to fuel-cell technology and offering cars with alternative fuels. The most recent example is the NEXO. This will be the name of its all-new, dedicated Fuel Cell EV. Hyundai disclosed Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) that expand its autonomous driving potential.





NEXO is the technological flagship of Hyundai’s growing eco-vehicle portfolio and marks Hyundai’s continued momentum toward having the industry’s most diverse CUV powertrain lineup.





The NEXO model will spearhead Hyundai Motor’s plans of introducing 18 eco-friendly models to global markets by 2025.





Hyundai’s Blind-spot View Monitor is an industry-first technology. It shows drivers on a center cluster screen the rear and side views of NEXO using cameras while changing lanes in either direction.





Lane Following Assist is an all-new technology for Hyundai and it debuts in the NEXO. LFA automatically adjusts steering to help keep NEXO centered in its lane of travel. LFA can keep NEXO centred at speeds between 0 and 90 miles per hour on both highways and city streets. When paired with Hyundai’s Highway Driving Assist (HDA) which utilizes sensors and map data to ensure safe operation as well as automatically adjust speed in limited environments, drivers will be able to traverse long distances with greater ease and improved safety.





NEXO is Hyundai’s second-generation of commercialised fuel cell electric vehicle that will be available in select markets around the world starting in early 2018. Improving upon the acclaimed ix35 FCEV, the NEXO has an estimated driving range of 500 miles (NEDC) – 134 miles more than its predecessor. Acceleration and power have increased to improve the overall performance.





Designed to handle extreme temperature and environments, the NEXO testing has proven that the vehicle is capable of starting after being subject to overnight temperatures of -20 degrees Fahrenheit. NEXO boasts cold start capability within 30 seconds which is an industry-leading achievement and the fuel cell system warms up faster for maximum performance. The NEXO also has excellent cooling performance on steep grades with temperatures exceeding 120 degree Fahrenheit.













