Hyundai launches Nitro ThermoTech and HDC-6 Neptune concepts
29 October 2019 15:18:42
|Tweet
Sometimes, Hyundai uses its designers to create other vehicles then passenger cars. To be more exact: buses. Buses that seem from the future. Hyundai revealed two new concepts at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show: the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept Class 8 heavy duty truck, while Hyundai Translead (HT), a leading trailer manufacturer, announced the launch of its new, clean energy refrigerated concept trailer, the HT Nitro ThermoTech.
In 2013, Hyundai launched the first mass-produced and commercially available fuel cell electric vehicle. In 2018, Hyundai launched the dedicated FCEV, NEXO. In December 2018, Hyundai invested USD 6.4 billion to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society, looking beyond passenger vehicles. “Today at this show, by showing HDC-6 Neptune, the first hydrogen-only concept for Hyundai Motor Company’s commercial vehicles, we will start exploring opportunities in the United States commercial vehicle market,” said Edward Lee, Head of Hyundai Commercial Vehicle Business Division. “Furthermore, we are willing to work with other partners to pave the way to establish a hydrogen ecosystem for CV.”
The HDC-6 NEPTUNE evolves the Class 8 truck, looking toward the future in design, in-cab technology and propulsion system. The concept continues Hyundai’s leadership in moving to a decarbonized society and the advancement of zero-emission vehicles. This future truck will add to the company’s success in commercial vehicles, which are already sold in 130 countries around the world.
The HT Nitro ThermoTech will be one of the first trailer manufacturers in North America to introduce a refrigerated trailer using a cryogenic nitrogen refrigeration technology system. The concept trailer, developed in collaboration with Air Liquide, is changing the way Hyundai Translead provides refrigerated transportation. The HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer’s carbon footprint is up to 90% less than a traditional unit.
The HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer cooling unit is virtually noiseless which significantly reduces noise pollution for drivers as well as at the point of deliveries. This is a significant advantage for night-time deliveries in urban and suburban neighbourhoods where noise can be distracting.
Moreover, the HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer features new, enhanced structural designs. The side wall, front wall, and roof are each constructed as a one-piece, structural sandwich foam panel with Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) skins. The materials are made without posts and roof bows. The one-piece structural foam panel design creates a lighter weight trailer with increased wall strength and enhanced thermal efficiency, while maintaining the same cubic trailer volume. The improved structure panels are bonded to the rails, which reduce thermal bridges, remove potential water intrusion, and provide a cleaner finish.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2001 Hyundai H6CD Roadster ConceptEngine: V6N/AN/A
2010 Ford MustangEngine: V8, Power: 315 hp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 325 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
2009 Nissan 370ZEngine: VQ37VHR Variable Valve Timing NA V6, Power: 332 bhp @ 7000 rpm, Torque: 270 lb-ft. @ 5200 rpm
2010 Bentley Azure TEngine: Twin Turbocharged V8, Power: 500 bhp / 507 PS / 373 kW @ 4,200 rpm, Torque: 738 lb ft / 1,000 Nm @ 3,200 rpm
2009 Porsche CaymanEngine: 6 Cylinder Horizontally Opposed "Boxer", Power: 320 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Audi S5 diesel has 384 HP and lots of torque
Audi unveiled the S5 diesel model a few months ago, and now the German tuner ABT Sportsline decided to come with a special performance package. ...
Audi unveiled the S5 diesel model a few months ago, and now the German tuner ABT Sportsline decided to come with a special performance package. ...
Future Cars
Skoda Octavia first sketches emerge
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Skoda is getting closer and closer to another milestone in the company history. The Czech manufacturer is preparing the unveiling of the new generation Octavia. ...
Market News
Lamborghini Huracan surpasses Gallardo production record
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
When you think at the most popular Lamborghini ever created you think at Gallardo, as it eas the best sold car in the company’s history. Well, starting ...
Gadgets
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Many electric car manufacturers are exploring new options when it comes to sound. Even an electric car has to sound good. Due to the absence of a loud ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
Video. Watch how Koenigsegg Regera does 0-250-0 mpg in just 32.48 seconds
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...
A couple of weeks ago, the guys from Koenigsegg have announced that the Regera hypercar managed to smash the world record for 0-250-0 mph and also for ...