Hyundai launches Nitro ThermoTech and HDC-6 Neptune concepts

Sometimes, Hyundai uses its designers to create other vehicles then passenger cars. To be more exact: buses. Buses that seem from the future. Hyundai revealed two new concepts at the North American Commercial Vehicle (NACV) Show: the HDC-6 NEPTUNE Concept Class 8 heavy duty truck, while Hyundai Translead (HT), a leading trailer manufacturer, announced the launch of its new, clean energy refrigerated concept trailer, the HT Nitro ThermoTech.





In 2013, Hyundai launched the first mass-produced and commercially available fuel cell electric vehicle. In 2018, Hyundai launched the dedicated FCEV, NEXO. In December 2018, Hyundai invested USD 6.4 billion to accelerate the development of a hydrogen society, looking beyond passenger vehicles. “Today at this show, by showing HDC-6 Neptune, the first hydrogen-only concept for Hyundai Motor Company’s commercial vehicles, we will start exploring opportunities in the United States commercial vehicle market,” said Edward Lee, Head of Hyundai Commercial Vehicle Business Division. “Furthermore, we are willing to work with other partners to pave the way to establish a hydrogen ecosystem for CV.”





The HDC-6 NEPTUNE evolves the Class 8 truck, looking toward the future in design, in-cab technology and propulsion system. The concept continues Hyundai’s leadership in moving to a decarbonized society and the advancement of zero-emission vehicles. This future truck will add to the company’s success in commercial vehicles, which are already sold in 130 countries around the world.





The HT Nitro ThermoTech will be one of the first trailer manufacturers in North America to introduce a refrigerated trailer using a cryogenic nitrogen refrigeration technology system. The concept trailer, developed in collaboration with Air Liquide, is changing the way Hyundai Translead provides refrigerated transportation. The HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer’s carbon footprint is up to 90% less than a traditional unit.





The HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer cooling unit is virtually noiseless which significantly reduces noise pollution for drivers as well as at the point of deliveries. This is a significant advantage for night-time deliveries in urban and suburban neighbourhoods where noise can be distracting.





Moreover, the HT Nitro ThermoTech concept trailer features new, enhanced structural designs. The side wall, front wall, and roof are each constructed as a one-piece, structural sandwich foam panel with Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) skins. The materials are made without posts and roof bows. The one-piece structural foam panel design creates a lighter weight trailer with increased wall strength and enhanced thermal efficiency, while maintaining the same cubic trailer volume. The improved structure panels are bonded to the rails, which reduce thermal bridges, remove potential water intrusion, and provide a cleaner finish.

















Tags: hyundai, hyundai hdc-6 neptune, hyundai nitro thermotech, hyundai commercial vehicles

Posted in Hyundai, Concept Cars