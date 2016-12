Honda produced 100 million cars

Honda is one of the oldest Japanese manufacturers and one of the most successful. No wonder the company announced it has reached the 100 million-unit milestone in cumulative global automobile production.





Honda began automobile production in 1963 with the production of the T360 mini-truck and the S500 sports car. A year later Honda employed all of the company’s production technologies and know-how and constructed the first Honda plant dedicated to automobile production in Sayama City, Saitama Prefecture. The new plant began production of a further model, the S600 roadster.





Since that time, Honda has increased its annual production volume, enhancing its line up and exporting the brand to an ever wider range of countries.





Honda’s current line-up in the UK focuses on global models such as the Jazz small hatchback and Civic family hatchback and estate. These cars are supplemented by the HR-V and CR-V SUVs, with the latest incarnation of Honda’s supercar, the NSX. In 2016, Honda has 34 automobile production facilities on five continents.





Takahiro Hachigo, President and CEO of Honda Motor, commented, “Thanks to the support from our customers around the world, Honda was able to deliver 100 million automobiles. The passion of our company founder who wanted to help people in their daily lives and pursue the joy of driving has been inherited by Honda associates as the original starting point of Honda automobile manufacturing. Striving to meet the next 100 million customers, Honda will continue delivering increasingly attractive products.”





