Honda e electric model has 5 screens inside the cabin

Honda e is the first electric car of the Japanese company. Accoding to Honda, the new Honda e features intuitive and advanced connectivity in a contemporary passenger cabin that sets a new benchmark in the compact EV segment.





Inside the cabin, the Honda e will have 5 screens. The Side Camera Mirror System screens are ergonomically placed at either end of the dashboard to ensure a natural feel and vision for the driver, whilst the Centre Camera Mirror System display relays the image from a central rear-facing camera, further increasing the driver’s field of vision.





An 8.8-inch TFT meter instrument display in front of the driver presents key vehicle information including power and charge status, drive mode selected and safety feature details.





The largest area of the Honda e’s full-width digital dashboard is occupied by dual 12.3-inch LCD touchscreens. These are the primary infotainment displays, presenting a range of intelligent applications and services. This sophisticated interface is highly intuitive, customisable, and has been designed for ultimate usability to elevate the car beyond being a means of transportation to become fully integrated into the owner’s modern connected life.

Tags: honda, honda e, honda e electric car, honda electric car

Posted in Honda, New Vehicles, Future Cars