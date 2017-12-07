Home » News » Volkswagen » Former Volkswagen executive got seven years of jail
Former Volkswagen executive got seven years of jail
7 December 2017 09:41:43
|Tweet
Oliver Schmidt, former Volkswagen executive, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison and had been fined with 400,000 USD by a US District Court for his role in the Dieselgate.
Oliver Schimidt was Volkswagen's emission compliance manager for the US from 2012 until February 2015. He was arrested at an airport in Florida this January. In August, he peaded guilty to two charges: conspiracy to defraud the US to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act; and violating the Clean Air Act. A third charge, relating to wire fraud, was dropped.
“It is my opinion that you are a key conspirator in this scheme to defraud the United States. You saw this as your opportunity to shine”, said federal judge Sean Cox.
“I am truly embarrassed/ashamed to be standing in front of you”, wrote Schmidt in a letter addressed to Cox.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
2002 Volkswagen 1-Litre ConceptEngine: 1 Cylinder Diesel, Power: 6.3 kw / 8.5 bhp @ 4000 rpm, Torque: 18.4 nm / 13.6 ft lbs
2000 Volkswagen AAC ConceptEngine: V10 Direct-Injection Diesel, Power: 233.4 kw / 313 bhp, Torque: 750 nm / 553.2 ft lbs @ 2000 rpm
2000 Volkswagen Beetle Dune ConceptEngine: V5N/AN/A
2005 Volkswagen Beetle Ragster ConceptN/AN/AN/A
2003 Volkswagen Concept REngine: V6, Power: 195 kw / 261.5 bhp @ 6250 rpm, Torque: 350 nm / 258.1 ft lbs @ 2800 rpm
New Vehicles
Volkswagen Polo GTI R5 - official pictures and details
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Volkswagen has officially unveiled the 2018 Polo GTI R5. The new model is designed to compete in the WRC2 and national and regional rally championships. ...
Concept Cars
2018 GMC Sierra 2500HD All Mountain concept revealed
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
If you are producing a pick-up, then you have to create all kind of accessories that will make the truck be usable also in winter season. GMC understood ...
Custom Cars
McLaren Satin Black Gold created by MSO
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
McLaren tries to attract more clients from the Orient, so it decided to make a good impression at this year Dubai Motor Show. A unique McLaren 720S supercar ...
Future Cars
2018 Lexus RXL to be launched in LA Motor Show
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Lexus RX is one of the most popular crossovers on the market, and now is ready to become even more popular, addressing to a wider audience. Lexus will ...
Market News
Skoda enjoys record sales in September
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Skoda is enjoying one of its best sales period, as the global growth continues. The Czech brand announced it has delivered 112,900 vehicles worldwide ...
Gadgets
Seat Leon Cristobal is Seat safest car ever
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Seat wants to convince its fans that, apart from being a sporty brand, is also a safe one. And it tried to express that with a special concept called ...
Various News
Volvo XC40 production starts in Belgium
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
We are used to know that Volvo cars are built in Sweden. But not all of them. We already see Volvo's produced in China and since 1965 some Volvo's were ...
Motorsports
This is how the new Aston Martin Vantage GTE has been born
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
A few days ago, Aston Martin has officially unveiled the all-new Vantage model. Based on the street version, the British car manufacturer has also developed ...
Videos
VIDEO: Watch Koenigsegg Agera RS record run - 457 km/h in the second run and an average speed of 444 km/h
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...
Yesterday we announced you that Koenigsegg Agera RS has become the fastest series production car in the world. The Swedish model managed to complete two ...