Former Volkswagen executive got seven years of jail

Oliver Schmidt, former Volkswagen executive, has been sentenced to 7 years in prison and had been fined with 400,000 USD by a US District Court for his role in the Dieselgate.





Oliver Schimidt was Volkswagen's emission compliance manager for the US from 2012 until February 2015. He was arrested at an airport in Florida this January. In August, he peaded guilty to two charges: conspiracy to defraud the US to commit wire fraud and to violate the Clean Air Act; and violating the Clean Air Act. A third charge, relating to wire fraud, was dropped.





“It is my opinion that you are a key conspirator in this scheme to defraud the United States. You saw this as your opportunity to shine”, said federal judge Sean Cox.





“I am truly embarrassed/ashamed to be standing in front of you”, wrote Schmidt in a letter addressed to Cox.

Tags: dieselgate, volkswagen

