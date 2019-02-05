First video teaser of the all-new BMW X3 M and BMW X4 M

BMW has published a short video teaser with all-new X3 M and X4 M performance SUVs. Both models will be shortly unveiled during a special event, but until than we have the chance to see some more details.





With the new teaser the German car manufacturer is giving us a short teaser of the sound produced by the 3.0 liter six-cylinder inline engine which will be used to power those new performance SUVs. For now, the German car manufacturer didn't disclose the details about the power or torque, but some rumors suggest it could deliver up to 450 horsepower.





If you will pick the Competition version you will get around 500 horsepower.





The new BMW X3 M and X4 M will be offered with some design modifications. The front and rear spoiler, the air intakes and the rear wing will get be modified to offer improved aerodynamic.





According to some sources, the new X3 M and X4 M will be showcased during the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, which means we will come with more details on March 5.

Tags: bmw, bmw x3 m, bmw x4 m, x3 m, x4 m

Posted in BMW, New Vehicles