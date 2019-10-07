Home » News » Miscellaneous » First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
7 October 2019 13:10:21
Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain.
But this is not the most interesting part. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the car will come with four electric motors, two for each axle, and instead of a normal combustion engine is will have a gas turbine. The latter one will act as a range extender.
For now we don't have any other details about the battery pack used by the Japanese car manufacturer. Also, the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech will feature no roof and no doors, which means we might see a buggy-style concept car.
Inside the cabin there will be some autonomous technology which will be able to drive the car in certain sistuations.
Leave a Comment
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
Aston Martin DBX enters final testing
Skoda Karoq reaches 250.000 units produced
Karma develops sound for its future electric cars
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
