First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech

7 October 2019 13:10:21

Mitsubishi will unveil during the 2019 Tokyo Motor Show a new special concept. Its name is Mi-Tech and comes with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. 

But this is not the most interesting part. According to the Japanese car manufacturer, the car will come with four electric motors, two for each axle, and instead of a normal combustion engine is will have a gas turbine. The latter one will act as a range extender. 

First teaser picture of the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech
For now we don't have any other details about the battery pack used by the Japanese car manufacturer. Also, the Mitsubishi Mi-Tech will feature no roof and no doors, which means we might see a buggy-style concept car. 

Inside the cabin there will be some autonomous technology which will be able to drive the car in certain sistuations. 

