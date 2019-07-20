First picture with the upcoming BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe. Covered in camo, of course

In order to keep up the pace with Mercedes compact offensive, BMW is launching another body version of the 2 Series. During the annual results press conference, BMW AG CEO Harald Krüger announced the presentation of the first BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe.





With the sporty and elegant four-door coupe, the premium automobile manufacturer is adding to its range in the compact segment a particularly design-oriented model for modern, urban target groups.





The new model will be officially unveiled during the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show in November. IN order to keep the fans out there happy, BMW Germany decided to publish a teaser picture with the upcoming 2 Series Gran Coupe.





As you would expect, the car is fully covered in camouflage, but we still can see the model's silhouette. The new rival for the Mercedes-Benz CLA will be available with a generous range of engines, but it will be based on the UKL platform, which means it will be a front-wheel-drive model.





The range topping version will be the M235i Gran Coupe and it will have the 2.0 liter 306 horsepower engine which was recently launched in the X2 SUV.

2 series gran coupe, 2020 bmw 2 series gran coupe, bmw, bmw 2 series gran coupe

