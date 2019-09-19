Fiat Panda Trussardi edition launched
19 September 2019 17:44:54
|Tweet
Once in a while, Fiat decides to build a car together with an Italian brand to spice its old models. The most recent partnership is with the well-known Italian Fashion house to create the stylish ‘Panda Trussardi’.
Fiat Centro Stile and Trussardi designers collaborated on the design and accessories to reflect the personality of Panda and the Italian fashion house. The Trussardi Greyhound symbol can be seen on the rear quarter light, in the centre of the alloy wheels and on the side mouldings while other exclusive style details, including the black roof bars, mirror caps, 15-inch alloy wheels and the skid plate further set this model apart. The model sports a striking Caffè Italiano Brown colour, with either a matt or metallic finish, as well as being available in a choice of other colours.
Inside, Trussardi lettering embellishes the exclusive mats, seat belts, door panel inserts as well as the logo appearing on the seat upholstery. The black techno-leather seat inserts are embellished with brown stitching while the dashboard also sports a new Caffè Italiano Brown finish. The Trussardi logo takes pride of place in the centre of the steering wheel, the first time in the history of Panda that this has ever happened
The Panda Trussardi is available with a 69hp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 5-speed manual gearbox. The Panda Trussardi also offers City Brake Control as an option. The City Brake system detects obstacles in front of the car and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond when the vehicle is travelling under 18mph.
Panda Trussardi features in the music video of Ava Max's new single "Torn", in the video, the protagonist played by singer Ava Max steals the Trussardi-branded seat belt.
The new Panda Trussardi starts from £14,060 and is available in showrooms now.
Fiat Panda Trussardi edition launched Photos (2 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1972 Fiat 126Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
2008 Fiat 500 AbarthEngine: Inline-4, Power: 100.7 kw / 135 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 206 nm / 151.9 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm
1922 Fiat 804Engine: Type 404 Inline-6, Power: 70.1 kw / 94.0 bhp @ 4500 rpmN/A
1954 Fiat 8VEngine: 70 Degree V8, Power: 78.3 kw / 105.0 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 145.07 nm / 107.0 ft lbs @ 4600 rpm
1995 Fiat BarchettaEngine: Inline-4, Power: 96.9 kw / 129.9 bhp @ 6300 rpm, Torque: 164.0 nm / 121.0 ft lbs @ 4300 rpm
New Vehicles
Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and Stelvio Quadrifoglio “Alfa Romeo Racing”
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Alfa Romeo is using this year Geneva Motor Show to introduce two special models. One is Giulia Quadrifoglio and one is Stelvio Quadrifoglio. Both models ...
Concept Cars
Audi unveiled the 2019 AI Trail quattro concept car
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Audi is completing its quartet of visionary vehicles by showcasing a forward-looking electric off-roader at the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show with the AI ...
Custom Cars
Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR was tweaked out by ABT
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
ABT Sportsline has prepared a performance package for the Volkswagen Golf GTI TCR. As you already know, this version of the Golf was launched as a farewell ...
Future Cars
Lotus Evija supercar teased ahead of Goodwood
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Lotus is using this year Goodwood Festival of Speed to unveil something special for its fans. Due to start production in 2020, the world’s first British ...
Market News
Ford F-150 is Americas military favorite
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
We all know Ford F-150 is America's most popular car sold every year. For 36 years he is America’s best-selling vehicle. ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Fiat Mirafiori plant celebrates 80 years anniversary
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Fiat has a strong heritage and tradition when it comes to producing cars in Italy. The installation of a state-of-the-art Comau robot today at one of ...
Motorsports
This is the new Porsche 99X Electric racer which will compete in 2019-2020 Formule E season
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Porsche has officially unveiled the 99X Electric racer. The model was painted in Porsche's traditional motorsport colours of white, black and read and ...
Videos
VIDEO: Top 5 Mercedes-AMG features
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...
Mercedes-AMG has published a special video that features a five must-have features. Number five is drift mode which sends some extra power to the rear wheels. ...