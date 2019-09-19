Fiat Panda Trussardi edition launched

Once in a while, Fiat decides to build a car together with an Italian brand to spice its old models. The most recent partnership is with the well-known Italian Fashion house to create the stylish ‘Panda Trussardi’.





Fiat Centro Stile and Trussardi designers collaborated on the design and accessories to reflect the personality of Panda and the Italian fashion house. The Trussardi Greyhound symbol can be seen on the rear quarter light, in the centre of the alloy wheels and on the side mouldings while other exclusive style details, including the black roof bars, mirror caps, 15-inch alloy wheels and the skid plate further set this model apart. The model sports a striking Caffè Italiano Brown colour, with either a matt or metallic finish, as well as being available in a choice of other colours.





Inside, Trussardi lettering embellishes the exclusive mats, seat belts, door panel inserts as well as the logo appearing on the seat upholstery. The black techno-leather seat inserts are embellished with brown stitching while the dashboard also sports a new Caffè Italiano Brown finish. The Trussardi logo takes pride of place in the centre of the steering wheel, the first time in the history of Panda that this has ever happened





The Panda Trussardi is available with a 69hp 1.2-litre petrol engine and 5-speed manual gearbox. The Panda Trussardi also offers City Brake Control as an option. The City Brake system detects obstacles in front of the car and automatically applies the brakes if the driver does not respond when the vehicle is travelling under 18mph.





Panda Trussardi features in the music video of Ava Max's new single "Torn", in the video, the protagonist played by singer Ava Max steals the Trussardi-branded seat belt.





The new Panda Trussardi starts from £14,060 and is available in showrooms now.













