Dacia Sandero Stepway gets new engines in UK

It is one of the cheapest cars on the UK market, but it has to offer its clients a wide range of engines to choose from. So Dacia si introducing some new engines for the Sandero Stepway.





Dacia has added its entry-level SCe 75 petrol engine as well as the new generation Blue dCi 95 diesel engine, with revised trim-levels on the popular small SUV.





The SCe 75 engine is available with a manual transmission in Essential trim only and starts from £8,995. The SCe 75 engine has a CO2 output of 124g/km and achieves 43.5 - 45.6 mpg with 95Nm of torque at 3,500 rpm.





The new generation Blue dCi 95 is available with a manual transmission across two trim levels, Essential and Comfort, priced from £11,195. The Blue dCi 95 engine has a CO2 output of 103g/km and achieves 58.8 - 62.7 mpg (WLTP) with 220Nm of torque at 1,750 rpm.





The Sandero Stepway is now available in two new trim levels. In Essential trim the Sandero Stepway features air conditioning, electric front windows, DAB radio, Bluetooth connectivity, body coloured bumpers and 16-inch Stepway alloy-look wheels.





Comfort trim, available from £10,995, adds luxuries and ‘big car’ technologies such as touchscreen MediaNav satellite navigation system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, rear parking sensors, cruise control, heated and electrically adjustable door mirrors and electric rear windows.





The Sandero Stepway is the best-selling Dacia model in the UK.













