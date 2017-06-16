Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK
16 June 2017 17:36:19
Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even more, Dacia has partnered with Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Northamptonshire (SERV OBN), providing a Duster 4x4 to aid its voluntary emergency riders in transporting blood and blood products to patients in need of urgent medical attention throughout the area. A Duster 4x4 Laureate dCi 110 was chosen.
The SERV OBN voluntary riders are usually used to riding motorbikes to ensure a quick delivery of medical products, however, the fully-equipped emergency vehicle is aimed at improving the service carried out by 124 volunteers from across the region.
The Duster will be used to provide a quicker response to larger load requirements, as before the Duster was available, volunteers would have to use their own cars to transport products when two or more ‘Long Journey Boxes’ were to be transported on one journey.
The Duster will also offer immediate access to a vehicle when the bike fleet is grounded during adverse weather conditions or when all bikes on duty are in use and there are further needs for SERV OBN’s services.
Duster is the most affordable SUV on the UK market, priced from £9,495. The Duster is available in a choice of three trim levels, with 1.6-litre petrol or 1.5-litre dCi diesel engines and in 4x2 or 4x4 set-ups. The Duster Laureate dCi 110, used by the SERV OBN team, is available to purchase from £15,995.
Over 100,000 Dacia models have been sold in the UK since its launch in January 2013. More than four million Dacias have been sold since Groupe Renault reintroduced the brand in Europe in 2004.
Mini Countryman hybrid to be introduced at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Mini is ready to introduce its first hybrid car: the new Cooper S E Countryman All4. But such a historic moment should be marked during a special event, ...
MG E-Motion Concept launched in Shanghai
MG is a brand that was first launched in UK a few decades ago. The sales went down, the company had a hard time, and ended up bought by a Chinese producers. ...
Clive Sutton Range Rover priced in UK
Want a custom Range Rover? Then you might consider the one Clive Sutton is offering, as it might suit your need of exclusivity. The entry-level Sutton ...
Audi electric cars will reach 25 percent of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...
Volkswagen US sales increase in May
Two years after Dieselgate started, Volkswagen is doing well in United States. With its reputation shaken, the German brand is still selling ok to americans. ...
Dodge Challenger SRT Demon engine detailed
Dodge made it on the front page with the new Challenger SRT Demon, the fastest accelerating car in the world. Everyone was impressed by its performance. ...
Ford GT and Ford Mustang GT4 to make debut at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Ford is one of the manufacturers with a very good reputation in the UK. So it is no wonder the Blue Oval is keeping its public as close as it can with ...
This is the new BMW M4 GT4
BMW has officially unveiled the all-new M4 GT4 racing model. The car was revelead during a special event at the Nurburgring and comes with some improvements ...
BMW 8 Series Concept has a breathtaking promo
BMW has published the first promo video for the new BMW 8 Series Concept. The prototype was showcased durnig the Concorso d'Eleganta Villa d'Este and ...
