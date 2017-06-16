Dacia Duster becomes emergency vehicle in UK

Seen as one very suitable vehicle for off-road expeditions, the Dacia Duster is preferred in UK for its low price. In order to promote the vehicle even more, Dacia has partnered with Service by Emergency Rider Volunteers across Oxfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Berkshire and Northamptonshire (SERV OBN), providing a Duster 4x4 to aid its voluntary emergency riders in transporting blood and blood products to patients in need of urgent medical attention throughout the area. A Duster 4x4 Laureate dCi 110 was chosen.





The SERV OBN voluntary riders are usually used to riding motorbikes to ensure a quick delivery of medical products, however, the fully-equipped emergency vehicle is aimed at improving the service carried out by 124 volunteers from across the region.





The Duster will be used to provide a quicker response to larger load requirements, as before the Duster was available, volunteers would have to use their own cars to transport products when two or more ‘Long Journey Boxes’ were to be transported on one journey.





The Duster will also offer immediate access to a vehicle when the bike fleet is grounded during adverse weather conditions or when all bikes on duty are in use and there are further needs for SERV OBN’s services.





Duster is the most affordable SUV on the UK market, priced from £9,495. The Duster is available in a choice of three trim levels, with 1.6-litre petrol or 1.5-litre dCi diesel engines and in 4x2 or 4x4 set-ups. The Duster Laureate dCi 110, used by the SERV OBN team, is available to purchase from £15,995.





Over 100,000 Dacia models have been sold in the UK since its launch in January 2013. More than four million Dacias have been sold since Groupe Renault reintroduced the brand in Europe in 2004.









Tags: dacia, dacia duster, dacia duster emergency vehicle, dacia uk, dacia duster 4x4

Posted in Dacia, Custom Cars