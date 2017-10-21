Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 receives new special editions

Chevrolet is offering new customisation for one of its most capable truck in UK: the Colorado. The GM brand introduces the Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition and Dusk Edition models.





They were shown ahead of their public debut at the SEMA Show, from Oct. 31-Nov 3, in Las Vegas, where they will be part of Chevrolet’s display of concept and production vehicles.





The 2018 Colorado ZR2 Midnight Edition features an all-black exterior finish, black Chevy bowtie emblems and 17-inch five-spoke black accessory wheels, including the spare.





The ZR2 Midnight also features a black sport bar with off-road LED lighting and ZR2 logos on the sport-bar sail panels.





The ZR2 Dusk Edition offers the same content as the ZR2 Midnight, but can be purchased in all other ZR2 exterior finishes, with black accents throughout.





The Colorado ZR2 is 2 inches higher than Colorado and features a 3.5-inch-wider track. Performance features include an off-road suspension with cast-iron control arms and segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSVTM dampers. They are the first off-road shocks to feature position-sensitive spool valve technology, making the truck equally adept on and off the road.





Other standard ZR2 features include segment-exclusive front electronic locking differential, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, an aluminum skidplate that protects the radiator and oil pan, off-road rocker protection, Autotrac transfer case, transfer case shield, four-wheel disc brakes, modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio and special off-rode mode setting.





The Colorado ZR2 also boasts connectivity and safety technology: 4G LTE Wi-Fi, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, StabiliTrak Electronic Stability Control and available Forward Collision Alert and Lane Departure Warning.





And as with all Chevrolet trucks, the Colorado ZR2 is built with a fully boxed frame, roll-formed high-strength steel bed and Duralife brake rotors.





