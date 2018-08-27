Home » News » BMW » BMW Z4 M40i First Edition launched

BMW Z4 M40i First Edition launched

27 August 2018 18:34:18

Mercedes started a long tradition with a First Edition for its newest cars launched. It looks like BMW does the same thing. The recently unveiled BMW Z4 already has a First Edition and seems to be the first BMW model to do so. 

Based on the BMW Concept Z4 presented at Concours d’Elegance 2017 in Pebble Beach, the new edition of the roadster has particularly sophisticated design and equipment features, including a body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic.

The BMW Z4 M40i First Edition comes with a powerful 340hp, straight six-cylinder engine and a sports suspension with electronically controlled dampers, M Sport braking system and an electronically controlled M Sport differential in the rear axle transmission. The BMW M Performance automobile takes a mere 4.6 seconds to sprint from a standstill to 62mph.
The design of the interior also places the focus on the sportiness of the new BMW Z4. Forward-oriented lines underscore the driver-oriented cockpit styling. Likewise, the clearly structured arrangement of all control elements enhances the focus on the driving experience inside the new BMW Z4.

The new BMW Z4 M40i First Edition offers specific design and equipment features that add exclusive accents to the car’s sporty flair. The expressive body paintwork in Frozen Orange metallic is combined with an electrically operated textile soft top in anthracite with silver effect, the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line, black exterior mirror caps and 19-inch light alloy wheels boasting a bicolour, double spoke design.

The interior of the edition model comprises the Vernasca black leather trim with decorative stitching, electrically adjustable seats with memory function, the option ambient light and the Harman Kardon Surround Sound System. Adaptive LED headlights with matrix function for the high beam, BMW Head-Up Display featured for the first time in a roadster and the BMW Live Cockpit Professional offering the latest networking technology can be found on the new special edition. 


