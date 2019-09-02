BMW X5 PHEV is ready for launch
2 September 2019 10:09:49
With the market launch of the new BMW X5 xDrive45e, the drive portfolio of the Sporty Activity Vehicle (SAV) is now being expanded to include a plug-hybrid system. The second generation of the BMW X5 with electrified drive combines a model-specific in-line 6-cylinder petrol engine featuring BMW TwinPower Turbo Technology with the very latest BMW eDrive technology.
The all-new X5 xDrive45e is the most impressive plug-in hybrid in the BMW line-up. The 3.0 liter petrol unit deliver 284 horsepower while the electric motor can also offer 113 horsepower. IN total, the PHEV system has 394 horsepower and 600 Nm peak of torque.
But the most impressive is the electric range. Thanks to a 24 kWh battery pack, the BMW X5 xDrive45e can travel between 67 to 87 kilometers in electric mode with only one charge. Also, when the battery is fully charged, the fuel consumption figures are 1.9 to 2.1 liters per 100 kilometers. And this is pretty impressive for a PHEV SUV.
The battery pack is installed in the back of the car which means the trunk volume is down by 145. As a result, the X5 xDrive45e can carry only 500 liters. But the German SUV is also a sprinter. It can run from not to 100 km/h in just 5.6 seconds, which is 1.2 seconds less that the predecessor model. The top speed is 235 km/h, while the top speed in the eletric mode is 130 km/h.
