BMW M8 Coupe and M8 Cabrio - new official pictures with some camouflaged prototypes

BMW has published some new pictures with the upcoming M8 Coupe and M8 Cabrio models. According to our sources, both cars will be showcased during the 2019 Frankfurt Motor Show in September.





Because we are speaking about performance cars, the M division has prepared some extra bits of sportiness. The newst part is a display and control system for its high-performance sports cars.





Today, BMW M is unveiling a new display and control system for the configuration of the powertrain, chassis and driver assistance systems on its high-performance sports cars.





As well as additional scope for adapting the vehicle settings both to the situation at hand and to personal preferences using the Setup button, drivers will also enjoy the services of the new M Mode (activated at the touch of a button).





The Setup button can be used to adjust the vehicle settings, while M Mode allows the displays and driver assistance systems to be tuned to the driver’s requirements. This extra individualisation and even more intuitive operation will be included for the first time in the new BMW M8 Coupe and BMW M8 Competition Coupe, and the new BMW M8 Convertible and BMW M8 Competition Convertible.





With the help of these new features, drivers of BMW’s high-performance models for the luxury segment can enjoy their exceptional range of abilities.

Tags: bmw, bmw m8, bmw m8 cabrio, bmw m8 convertible, bmw m8 coupe

