Audi unveiled the 2020 Q7 facelift

Audi has prepared some modifications for the current generation Q7. The largest SUV in the German car manufacturer line-up comes with modified exterior, a completly revised interior and with some updated engines.





On the outside, Audi decided to modify the radiator grille and the headlights. The car comes with HD Matrix LED and with some updated taillights which are connected together by a chromed bar.





Inside the cabin, the Q7 facelift has received all the goodies that you can find in the new Q8. We are speaking about the multimedia center console which now has two screens. The top one is used by the infotainment system, while the second one (on the lower part) is made to controll the climate.





All the engines in the new Q7 facelift are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For now, the German car manufacturer will offer only the 3.0 liter diesel unit in two versions. After the launch in September, the Q7 facelift will be available with a modern petrol engine. Later, the customers will be able to order a plug-in hybrid Q7.

Tags: 2020 audi q7, audi, audi q7, audi q7 facelift

