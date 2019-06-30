Audi unveiled the 2020 Q7 facelift
30 June 2019 03:24:14
|Tweet
Audi has prepared some modifications for the current generation Q7. The largest SUV in the German car manufacturer line-up comes with modified exterior, a completly revised interior and with some updated engines.
On the outside, Audi decided to modify the radiator grille and the headlights. The car comes with HD Matrix LED and with some updated taillights which are connected together by a chromed bar.
Inside the cabin, the Q7 facelift has received all the goodies that you can find in the new Q8. We are speaking about the multimedia center console which now has two screens. The top one is used by the infotainment system, while the second one (on the lower part) is made to controll the climate.
All the engines in the new Q7 facelift are equipped with a 48V mild-hybrid system. For now, the German car manufacturer will offer only the 3.0 liter diesel unit in two versions. After the launch in September, the Q7 facelift will be available with a modern petrol engine. Later, the customers will be able to order a plug-in hybrid Q7.
Audi unveiled the 2020 Q7 facelift Photos (18 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1991 Acura NSXEngine: All Aluminum V6, Power: 201.3 kw / 270 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 284.7 nm / 210.0 ft lbs @ 5300 rpm
1999 Acura NSX Alex Zanardi EditionEngine: V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 304.0 nm / 224.2 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
1997 Acura NSX-TEngine: Aluminum Alloy V6, Power: 216.3 kw / 290.1 bhp @ 7100 rpm, Torque: 303.7 nm / 224.0 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm
2000 Acura Integra Type-REngine: Aluminum Alloy Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 8000 rpm, Torque: 176.26 nm / 130.0 ft lbs @ 7500 rpm
2002 Acura RD-X ConceptEngine: Inline-4, Power: 186.4 kw / 250.0 bhpN/A
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Deutsche Post and Ford to develop an electric van
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
We see more and more electric vehicles, so it is no wonder that even big companies, that have no connection with automotive industries, tend to develop ...
Market News
Seat reaches record sales in 2017
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Since it managed to save itself from bankruptcy, Seat enjoys more and more sales every year. 2017 was no exception. The Spanish carmaker delivered a total ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Bentley celebrates 100 years at Goodwood Festival of Speed
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Every year, Goodwood Festival of Speed hosts an important celebration for one automotive brand that reaches a round age. This year, is Bentley's turn. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Ford has made a self-braking shopping cart
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...
This is not the first time when Ford is developing some extra-stuff which are not close related to cars. On this time of the year, when the Easter is ...