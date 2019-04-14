Audi R8 V10 Decennium launched
14 April 2019 06:21:44
|Tweet
Audi is celebrating an important milestone for its only supercar in the range: the R8. Reaching 602 horsepower and sprinting from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, the limited edition Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a celebration of the V10 engine and its storied heritage with the Audi brand. The last 50 units of the special edition, numbers 173 to 222, will be available in the U.S. from of a limited global production of 222.
With special edition paint options, and unique Decennium logo placement inside and out, the R8 V10 Decennium makes its special edition character clear. The model is offered only in coupe form, and in the U.S., all 50 units are painted in Mythos Black metallic. The milled 20-inch wheels and the intake manifolds of the 5.2 FSI engine are finished in matte bronze. The front spoiler, the side sills and the diffuser are painted in gloss black, supplemented by black Audi rings and badges on the exterior. The side blades, rear wings, and the exterior mirror housings are made from gloss carbon fiber.
The interior of the R8 V10 Decennium is also finished entirely in black, with the inlays in gloss carbon fiber adding highlights. The diamond stitching on the sport seats is finished in gloss black with contrasting stitching in a copper tone. The selector lever and the steering wheel – with Alcantara rim and black 12 o’clock marking – feature copper-colored stitching, along with the center armrest, the door armrest and the door rail.
A “Decennium” logo adorns the center console, the door panels above the armrest, and the inlays in the gloss carbon fiber door sill trims, as well as the logo projector when the door is opened. The badge in the center console stands out visually from the gloss carbon fiber around it. It comes with a partially matte finish – a process patented by Audi – with the surface of the material roughed down a few thousandths of a millimeter using a special powder. The door light projects the “Decennium” logo onto the ground, supplemented by the model’s sequential limited-edition number.
The naturally aspirated 5.2 FSI engine in its most powerful output rating forms the heart of the R8 V10 Decennium. With 602 horsepower and maximum torque of 413 lb-ft, it catapults the special edition model from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds with a top track speed of 205 mph.
Audi R8 V10 Decennium launched Photos (1 photos)
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept
2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring
-
Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle
Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster
Bentley introduces anniversary furniture
Related Specs
2008 Audi R8 V12 TDI ConceptEngine: V12 TDI, Power: 372.9 kw / 500 bhp, Torque: 1000 nm / 737.6 ft lbs
2007 Audi R8Engine: V8 w/Dry Sump Lubrication, Power: 313.2 kw / 420 bhp @ 7800 rpm, Torque: 430 nm / 317.2 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm
2006 Audi R10Engine: Stressed Aluminum V12 Diesel w/Mahle Forged Pistons, Power: 484.7 kw / 650 bhp, Torque: 1100 nm / 811.3 ft lbs
2003 Audi R8Engine: 90 Degree V8 w/Dry Sump, Power: 410.1 kw / 550 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
2002 Audi R8Engine: 90 Degree V8, Power: 454.9 kw / 610 bhp, Torque: 700 nm / 516.3 ft lbs
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
BMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
Market News
McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Gadgets
Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Various News
Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
Motorsports
Porsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Videos
This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...