Audi R8 V10 Decennium launched

Audi is celebrating an important milestone for its only supercar in the range: the R8. Reaching 602 horsepower and sprinting from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds, the limited edition Audi R8 V10 Decennium is a celebration of the V10 engine and its storied heritage with the Audi brand. The last 50 units of the special edition, numbers 173 to 222, will be available in the U.S. from of a limited global production of 222.





With special edition paint options, and unique Decennium logo placement inside and out, the R8 V10 Decennium makes its special edition character clear. The model is offered only in coupe form, and in the U.S., all 50 units are painted in Mythos Black metallic. The milled 20-inch wheels and the intake manifolds of the 5.2 FSI engine are finished in matte bronze. The front spoiler, the side sills and the diffuser are painted in gloss black, supplemented by black Audi rings and badges on the exterior. The side blades, rear wings, and the exterior mirror housings are made from gloss carbon fiber.





The interior of the R8 V10 Decennium is also finished entirely in black, with the inlays in gloss carbon fiber adding highlights. The diamond stitching on the sport seats is finished in gloss black with contrasting stitching in a copper tone. The selector lever and the steering wheel – with Alcantara rim and black 12 o’clock marking – feature copper-colored stitching, along with the center armrest, the door armrest and the door rail.





A “Decennium” logo adorns the center console, the door panels above the armrest, and the inlays in the gloss carbon fiber door sill trims, as well as the logo projector when the door is opened. The badge in the center console stands out visually from the gloss carbon fiber around it. It comes with a partially matte finish – a process patented by Audi – with the surface of the material roughed down a few thousandths of a millimeter using a special powder. The door light projects the “Decennium” logo onto the ground, supplemented by the model’s sequential limited-edition number.





The naturally aspirated 5.2 FSI engine in its most powerful output rating forms the heart of the R8 V10 Decennium. With 602 horsepower and maximum torque of 413 lb-ft, it catapults the special edition model from 0-60 in 3.2 seconds with a top track speed of 205 mph.













Tags: audi, audi r8, audi r8 v10, audi r8 decennium

Posted in Audi, New Vehicles