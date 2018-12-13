Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment to be introduced at CES
13 December 2018 10:29:14
Audi already has technologically advanced range, with one of the most complex and attractive infotainment on the market. But this will not stop the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer to develop even more.
Audi will turn the inside of the car into an amusement park at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The brand will present a completely new on-the-road entertainment format and a special movie theatre experience inside a luxury saloon on its show stand. Both technologies represent the in-car entertainment of the future.
On its stand in the Las Vegas Convention Centre (North Hall, stand 7019), the premium brand will show how a car ride can turn into a digital entertainment experience. The Audi models of the future will be even more connected and therefore provide the prerequisites for an entertainment space. Thanks to automated driving, occupants will have “free” time in the car in the future, in which they can use the next generation of in-car entertainment, for example.
A different technology, the “Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment,” provides entertainment while the car is stationary. It allows the occupants to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters or content provided by streaming services. Welcome to the next-generation drive-in movie theatre.
Audi has been a regular exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas since 2011. It is the most prominent electronics trade fair and is considered to be an important driving force for trends and developments all over the world. Around 4,000 exhibitors will be on site, and roughly 170,000 visitors are expected again in 2019.
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
First teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept - the production model will start a new era
BMW has published the first official teaser of the upcoming BMW iNext Concept. The pure-electric BMW iNext will be built at Plant Dingolfing from 2021. ...
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Mercedes-Benz Vans launches the Vision URBANETIC concept
Mercedes is more and more into autonomous cars and is developing new technologies, fot the moment only at a concept stage. So is the Vision URBANETIC, ...
Peugeot produced its one millionth C-segment car
When Peugeot decided to replace its family cars with SUV's everyone understood the French brand is on its way to becoming a popular choice on the european ...
Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...
Fiat Panda got zero Euro NCAP safety stars, while the new Jeep Wrangler only managed to achieved one star
Euro NCAP released the safety ratings of nine cars. The Audi Q3, BMW X5, Hyundai Santa Fe, Jaguar I-PACE, Peugeot 508, Volvo V60 and its partner, the ...
Nissan Leaf Nismo RC unveiled
Nissan is more and more into electric cars and electric racing. The Japanese brand unveiled the all new Leaf Nismo RC, an evolution of the previous model ...
Audi is teasing a sports car prior to Paris reaveal
Audi has published a teaser video with a sports car that will be showcased during the 2018 Paris Motor Show. The teaser video was launched on the Audi ...
