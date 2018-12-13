Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment to be introduced at CES

Audi already has technologically advanced range, with one of the most complex and attractive infotainment on the market. But this will not stop the Ingolstadt-based manufacturer to develop even more.





Audi will turn the inside of the car into an amusement park at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. The brand will present a completely new on-the-road entertainment format and a special movie theatre experience inside a luxury saloon on its show stand. Both technologies represent the in-car entertainment of the future.





On its stand in the Las Vegas Convention Centre (North Hall, stand 7019), the premium brand will show how a car ride can turn into a digital entertainment experience. The Audi models of the future will be even more connected and therefore provide the prerequisites for an entertainment space. Thanks to automated driving, occupants will have “free” time in the car in the future, in which they can use the next generation of in-car entertainment, for example.





A different technology, the “Audi Immersive In-Car Entertainment,” provides entertainment while the car is stationary. It allows the occupants to enjoy Hollywood blockbusters or content provided by streaming services. Welcome to the next-generation drive-in movie theatre.





Audi has been a regular exhibitor at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas since 2011. It is the most prominent electronics trade fair and is considered to be an important driving force for trends and developments all over the world. Around 4,000 exhibitors will be on site, and roughly 170,000 visitors are expected again in 2019.









Tags: audi, audi immersive in-car entertainment, audi entertainment, audi infotainment

Posted in Audi, Gadgets