Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone

Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered so there is no chance for you to get a new one.





Now, Aston Martin decided to do a public demo run at the Silverstone. As you already know, the hypercar is powered by a Cosworth V12 that produces 1.000 horsepower and it can be reved up to 11,100 rpm. The hypercar also has some electric aid so the total power of the hybrid system goes up to 1.160 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.





Being a collaborative effort between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the test car was wearing a special Formula 1-inspired livery.





The Valkyrie will be built in just 150 units and the starting price for one piece was 3.2 million US dollars.

