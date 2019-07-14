Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
Aston Martin Valkyrie - first public demo run at Silverstone
14 July 2019 12:58:48
|Tweet
Aston Martin Valkyrie is one of the most impressive hypercars which are still on the development. All the units which will be produced are already ordered so there is no chance for you to get a new one.
Now, Aston Martin decided to do a public demo run at the Silverstone. As you already know, the hypercar is powered by a Cosworth V12 that produces 1.000 horsepower and it can be reved up to 11,100 rpm. The hypercar also has some electric aid so the total power of the hybrid system goes up to 1.160 horsepower and 900 Nm peak of torque.
Being a collaborative effort between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing, the test car was wearing a special Formula 1-inspired livery.
The Valkyrie will be built in just 150 units and the starting price for one piece was 3.2 million US dollars.
Related Articles
Leave a Comment
Latest Car News
Related Specs
1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT ZagatoEngine: Aluminum, Twin Spark, Inline-6, Power: 234.2 kw / 314.1 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 376.92 nm / 278.0 ft lbs @ 5400 rpm
1986 Aston Martin V8 Vantage ZagatoEngine: V8, Power: 322.1 kw / 431.9 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 535.55 nm / 395.0 ft lbs @ 5100 rpm
2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Zagato CoupeEngine: 60 Degree V12, Power: 328.1 kw / 440 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A
2001 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato BarchettaEngine: Aluminum, Twin Spark, Inline-6, Power: 261.0 kw / 350 bhp @ 6000 rpm, Torque: 433.86 nm / 320 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Zagato RoadsterEngine: Aluminum Alloy, V12, Power: 335.6 kw / 450.0 bhp @ 6500 rpm, Torque: 555 nm / 409.3 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm
New Vehicles
Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
Concept Cars
BMW Vision M Next shows us the future of the M models
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
BMW unveiled the all-new Vision M Next concept car. Developed as a preview for the upcoming M models, the new prototype was showcased during the #NEXTGen ...
Custom Cars
ABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Future Cars
Bentley to unveil a special model this July
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Bentley is celebrating with style its 100th anniversary. Not only it will take by storm the Goodwood Festival of Speed, but also reveal the future of ...
Market News
General Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...
Gadgets
Volvo and Uber launch their self-driving car
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Volvo is one step ahead when it comes to self-driving cars. The most recent announcement demonstrates this. Together with Uber, the leading ride-hailing ...
Various News
Rumors: BMW iX3 might have rear-wheel drive
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
As you already know, BMW is working on a full electric version of the X3. It will be called iX3 and it will be unveiled in a few months. ...
Motorsports
Mercedes-AMG GT3 unveiled with some updates
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
A few months ago, Mercedes unveiled the revised Mercedes-AMG coupe model. Now, the racing division has prepared some updates for the current version. ...
Videos
Enjoy the sound of the new Porsche 911 GT3
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...
The new generation Porsche 911 was launched at the end of last year, but customers can order only two versions Carrera S and Carrera 4S. ...