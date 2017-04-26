Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars

Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars

26 April 2017 18:12:42

Since it bought its second plant in the UK, Aston Martin is promoting it and raising awareness. Its future clients must be aware of the place where their cars are built.

The St Athan factory in South Wales started its modernisation program recently, and the redevelopment of the facility was signaled by the Aston Martin Vulcan, the first car to turn a wheel at the site.

The appearance of the Aston Martin Vulcan though was just the start of a celebration of Aston Martin’s heritage, which brought together 28 very special Aston Martins with a combined value of £65 million in a film produced to celebrate the transfer of ownership of the three super hangars at St Athan.
Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars
Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars Photos

The vast, empty hangars offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase Aston Martin’s 104-year history in the only way its drivers knew how. Aston Martin Racing’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) drivers, Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim, along with Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker, had plenty of room to manoeuvre a great selection of Aston Martins. That is, until they got caught by the ‘boss’ Aston Martin President and CEO, Andy Palmer.

In the video bellow you can enjoy the glorious sights and sounds of Aston Martins from the A3 to the DBR1, the One-77, numerous Vantages, Rapide S and of course the Aston Martin Vulcan, as they spread their wings at St Athan.


Tags: , , ,

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News

Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars Photos (1 photos)
  • Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus launched in the US

    Chrysler Pacifica Touring Plus launched in the US

  2. 2017 Volvo XC60 enters production in Sweden

    2017 Volvo XC60 enters production in Sweden

  3. Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars

    Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars

  4.  
  5. Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior detailed

    Mitsubishi L200 Desert Warrior detailed

  6. This is the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive

    This is the 2018 BMW M550d xDrive

  7. Nissan Leaf AT-EV is the first electric car to compete in Mongol Rally

    Nissan Leaf AT-EV is the first electric car to compete in Mongol Rally

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Aston Martin AMR1

    Engine: Callaway V8, Power: 507.1 kw / 680 bhp @ 5700 rpmN/A

  2. 1980 Aston Martin Bulldog Concept

    Engine: Twin Turbo V8, Power: 447.4 kw / 600.0 bhp @ 6200 rpm, Torque: 677 nm / 499.3 ft lbs @ 5500 rpm

  3. 1958 Aston Martin DB MkIII

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 146.9 kw / 197.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 263.03 nm / 194.0 ft lbs @ 4000 rpm

  4. 1950 Aston Martin DB2

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 105 bhp @ 5000 rpm, Torque: 169.48 nm / 125.0 ft lbs @ 3100 rpm

  5. 1951 Aston Martin DB2 Vantage

    Engine: Water Cooled, Cast Iron, Inline-6, Power: 93.2 kw / 125.0 bhp @ 5000 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Ford “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang everFord “Ole Yeller” Mustang is the most track ready Mustang ever
To raise some money for charity and also offer its clients a track-ready Mustang, Ford unveiled a special edition called “Ole Yeller” Mustang, that ...

Concept Cars

Subaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUVSubaru Ascent Concept previews a 3-row SUV
Subaru has unveiled the all-new Ascent concept during the 2017 New York Auto Show. The new prototype is derived form the Viziv-7 concept that we have ...

Custom Cars

Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500Jaguar F-Pace Design Edition sold for £102,500
Jaguar wanted to make an important contribution to a nobil cause and decided to create a car that can attract enough attention and enough money. This ...

Future Cars

Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025Audi electric cars will reach 25% of US market by 2025
One of the main actors in Dieselgate scandal, Audi will try to concentrate its efforts in the green zone. Audi is investing in new technologies, more ...

Market News

BMW enjoys record sales in 2017BMW enjoys record sales in 2017
After loosing the lead in the premium market in front of Mercedes in 2016, BMW starts to recover. It managed to obtain some record results, and the Germans ...

Gadgets

Lexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be realLexus Lane Valet is one prank you wish to be real
Lexus is one step closer to launching an autonomous car, as its engineers are testing new ways for the cars to communicate with themselves. ...

Various News

Ford 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prizeFord 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine wins another prize
Ford is one of the best carmakers when it comes to small engines. And that is because it`s 1.0‑litre EcoBoost engine has been voted best in class at ...

Motorsports

BMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours raceBMW M6 GTLM Art Car finishes Daytona 24hours race
After no more than 16 years since the last ArtCar, BMW introduced a new creation, signed by American artist John Baldessari and based on the MW M6 GTLM. ...

Videos

Tesla Model 3 - Spy videosTesla Model 3 - Spy videos
According to Elon Musk, Tesla Model 3 will see the production line this July. For now we have some doubts but this weekend, a spy video with a test prototype ...
Copyright CarSession.com