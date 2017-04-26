Home » News » Aston Martin » Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars
Aston Martin second UK factory invaded by classic cars
26 April 2017 18:12:42
Since it bought its second plant in the UK, Aston Martin is promoting it and raising awareness. Its future clients must be aware of the place where their cars are built.
The St Athan factory in South Wales started its modernisation program recently, and the redevelopment of the facility was signaled by the Aston Martin Vulcan, the first car to turn a wheel at the site.
The appearance of the Aston Martin Vulcan though was just the start of a celebration of Aston Martin’s heritage, which brought together 28 very special Aston Martins with a combined value of £65 million in a film produced to celebrate the transfer of ownership of the three super hangars at St Athan.
The vast, empty hangars offered a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to showcase Aston Martin’s 104-year history in the only way its drivers knew how. Aston Martin Racing’s World Endurance Championship (WEC) drivers, Darren Turner and Nicki Thiim, along with Aston Martin Chief Engineer Matt Becker, had plenty of room to manoeuvre a great selection of Aston Martins. That is, until they got caught by the ‘boss’ Aston Martin President and CEO, Andy Palmer.
In the video bellow you can enjoy the glorious sights and sounds of Aston Martins from the A3 to the DBR1, the One-77, numerous Vantages, Rapide S and of course the Aston Martin Vulcan, as they spread their wings at St Athan.
