Aston Martin Lagonda created an electric powertrain for classic cars

More and more people ar falling in love with classic cars. The design, the significance, the story behind it are very important for the collectors. But what will happen in the future, when the strict regulations will affect these cars? That's what Aston Martin lagonda asked also and has pioneered a bold new plan: to future-proof these increasingly precious machines by creating the world’s first reversible EV powertrain conversion.





Conceived as an integral part of the company’s wider EV strategy, the Heritage electrification concept has been led by Aston Martin Works at Newport Pagnell. Developed around a so-called “cassette” EV powertrain, the objective is to mitigate any future legislation to restrict the use of classic cars by offering a zero emissions conversion.





Using knowledge acquired by Aston Martin during the final phase development of the Rapide E and future planning of the all-new range of Lagondas, the Aston Martin Works’ Heritage EV conversion employs futuristic technology. Production versions of the revolutionary EV cassette will include key components from the Rapide E programme.





The first car to receive the radical new EV powertrain is an original 1970 DB6 MkII Volante, which would have been originally hand-crafted at Newport Pagnell. Sitting on the original engine and gearbox mountings, the cassette is enclosed within its own self-contained cell. Umbilical cords from the power unit then feed the car’s electrical systems. Power management is operated via a dedicated screen, which is discreetly fitted to the car’s interior.





Having handled the initial concept evaluation and build of the proof-of-concept DB6 Volante, Aston Martin Works will also be responsible for completing customer Heritage EV conversions, which are expected to commence in 2019.









Tags: aston martin, aston martin lagonda, aston martin electric engine, aston martin classic cars

Posted in Aston Martin, Various News