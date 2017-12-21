Acura RDX Prototype teased ahead of NAIAS Detroit

Acura has something for us and is teasing its fans ahead of the NAIAS Detroit, where we will see what the designers and engineers prepared during the last two years.





The third-generation Acura RDX Prototype will make its world debut at the 2018 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 15.





Representing the most extensive Acura redesign in more than a decade, the new RDX is the first in a new generation of Acura products inspired by "Precision Crafted Performance" and signals the beginning of a new era for the luxury automaker.





Designed and developed for the first time in America, the new RDX will be built on a new, Acura-exclusive platform and incorporates key design elements of two recent concepts – the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit. The exterior styling adapts the low, wide and sleek presence of the Precision Concept to an SUV. From the Precision Cockpit, the third-generation RDX features an all-new interior design, user interface and operating system designed from a clean sheet.





The RDX has recorded five consecutive years of record sales and seven straight years of year-over-year sales growth in US.









