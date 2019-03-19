2020 Kia Telluride launched in US

Kia is offering a new model dedicated to its US customers who want a luxury SUV capable of exploring new heights in off-road. The all new 2020 Kia Telluride made its official on-road and off-road debut.





Telluride is the first Kia designed specifically for the U.S. and is a product of the Kia Design Center in Irvine, CA. Long, broad hood and wide grille, bold, stacked headlamps convey stability.





Inverted “L” tail lamps with LED stripes (standard on EX and SX trims), elongated nameplates on the leading edge of the hood and on the liftgate provide distinctive identity.





Telluride is engineered to be capable in a variety of driving conditions and provide a driving experience with the Atkinson Cycle 3.8L V6 GDI engine producing 291 horsepower at 6,000 rpm and 262 lb.-ft. of torque at 5,200 rpm. It comes with a 8-speed automatic transmission and four-wheel independent suspension. Strong, stiff, and torsionally rigid body structure due to the monocoque shell that is composed of 59.4 percent advanced high-strength steel.





Available active on-demand all-wheel drive helps provide enhanced driving performance by actively distributing torque between front and rear wheels depending on road conditions and driver input. The system utilizes electro-hydraulic AWD coupling to precisely activate the multi-plate clutch plate, constantly redistributing the amount of power transferred to the front and rear wheels. During normal driving, power is distributed according to the drive mode selected. “Eco” and “Comfort” modes can deliver up to 20 to 35 percent of the power to the rear wheels, respectively. “Sport”, “Smart” and “Snow” modes can deliver up to 50 percent of the power to the rear wheels. “AWD Lock” mode delivers power evenly to all four wheels.





As Kia’s flagship SUV, the Telluride can be outfitted with an array of advanced technology and driver-assistance systems. The following is a list of the available features that are firsts for any Kia SUV:





Blind Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (BCA-R)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision - Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Safe Exit Assist (SEA)

Highway Driving Assist (HDA) - standard on EX and SX)

HeadUp Display (HUD) - available on SX

Driver Talk - standard on EX and SX

Quiet Mode - standard on EX and SX

Rear Occupant Alert with Ultrasonic Sensors





Telluride is packed with high-tech, advanced automotive technology, including the “Kia Drive Wise” suite of Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems, and a long list of standard and optional equipment.





Telluride is equipped with the UVO2 telematics system featuring an embedded modem that allows Telluride drivers to monitor and control a number of vehicle operations.





Telluride will be assembled at Kia’s manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia (KMMG) alongside certain trims of the Sorento and Optima. When it goes on sale next year (pricing will be announced near the on-sale date), Telluride will be available in four trims, LX, EX, S and SX with a choice of front-wheel or optional all-wheel drive.













Tags: kia, kia telluride, kia telluride new generation, 2020 kia telluride, kia telluride technologies

Posted in Kia, New Vehicles