2020 Jeep Gladiator is the pickup truck based on the Wrangler
30 November 2018 05:17:43
Jeep has unveiled the 2020 Jeep Gladiator during the 2018 Los Angeles Motor Show. Basically, the new Gladiator is just a pickup truck version of the Wrangler. And damn, it looks like it could climb on a mountain and bring it down piece by piece.
Jeep sais that the 2020 Gladiator is the most capable midsize truck ever but we won't know this thing until the first test drives will occur on the internet. More than that, Jeep sais that the new Gladiator is the ultimate vehicle for any outdoor adventure.
The new pickup truck rides on the traditional body-on-frame chassis while the body comes with high-strenght aluminum door, hinges, hood, fenders, windshield frame and tailgate.
"We actually had foam full-size models and [we] played with the rear wheel. Where the rear wheel was [located] was a very critical calculation", said Ralph Gilles, Head of Design.
And all of this effort so the new Gladiator won't have an awkward look. Under the hood of the new pickup truck is a 3.6 liter V6 Pentastar gasoline engine which delivers 285 horsepower and 353 Nm peak of torque. The engine is coupled to a six-speed manual transmission. Optional, you can chose the eight-speed automatic. In 2020, Jeep will also come with a 3.0 liter six-cylinder diesel unit with 260 horsepower and 600 Nm of torque. For the diesel version, Jeep will offer only an automatic transmission with eight gears.
Just like the regular Wrangler, the new Gladiator will have two 4x4 systems which will be available depending on the trim level (Sport/Overland will have a two-speed transfer cars while Rubicon will come with a Rock-Trac 4x4 system with a 4LO ratio of 4:1).
