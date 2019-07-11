2019 Volkswagen Passat facelift detailed

Being the best sold mid-sized sedan in the world, Passat has to keep its reputation intact, so it needed some updates to keep the interest of its clients. The enhanced eighth generation model benefits from latest connectivity, powertrain and engine technologies and opens for order today with a wide choice of engines and transmissions, with more choices to follow in the coming weeks.





The Passat is the longest continuing name plate in the Volkswagen passenger car range, having been originally launched in 1973. The latest update of this premium and spacious vehicle is offered in SE, SEL, and R-Line trims from launch. A limited edition, Estate-only R-Line Edition will also be available.





Entry-level SE trim cars are identifiable by their 17-inch ‘Istanbul’ alloy wheels and black roof rails on Estate models, while a Composition Media System, incorporating a 6.5” colour touch-screen, DAB and Bluetooth comes as standard. The entire Passat range benefits from boosted connectivity, with wireless App Connect now fitted as standard, allowing the driver to seamlessly connect their smartphone to the Passat’s infotainment system via Apple CarPlay, Android Auto or MirrorLink via Bluetooth, without the need to plug the device in via a USB cable.





The Passat range now gains all-LED headlights from entry-level SE cars up, including LED running lights that perform the indicator function as standard. The rear lights also incorporate LED technology. In addition, all Passat models come with Wireless App Connect. The entry-level option, 1.5-litre TSI 150 PS will open for order in the coming weeks, available as both a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG. Until then, prices for the Passat start at £27,630 RRP OTR for the 1.6-litre TDI 120 PS seven-speed DSG saloon.





The New Passat will also be the first Volkswagen to be fitted with Travel Assist – a system that allows the car to be driven at up to 130 mph – where legal – in a partially automated mode. It combines the latest version of Adaptive Cruise Control, version 3.0, which can now auto adjust the speed including temporary speed-limits as well as slowing for junctions and corners. It is led by information from road sign recognition and GPS. This is combined with Lane Assist version 2.0 which can now recognise kerbs and grass verges as well as road markings. This new driver-assistance technology will be standard across the Passat range.





SEL examples can be identified by their 17-inch ‘Nivelle’ alloy wheels, and also offer Vienna leather seats, Discover Navigation system with 8.0” colour screen and Voice Control. SEL cars also have tinted rear windows and silver roof rails for the Estate.





R-Line brings 18-inch ‘Monterrey’ alloy wheels, sports suspension, R-Line exterior styling pack, as well as Nappa leather front sport seats embroidered with R-Line logo. R-Line decorative inserts for dash and door panels, stainless steel pedals, 3Zone climate control and black roof lining are also included, while keyless entry and an easy open boot also feature as standard on this version.





Limited edition top-spec R-Line Edition Estate models are given lightweight 19-inch ‘Pretoria’ alloy wheels, Dynamic Chassis Control (DCC), IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, and Discover Navigation Pro with 9.2” colour screen. The engine choice for R-Line Edition is limited to two, the 2.0-litre TSI 272 PS and the 2.0-litre TDI 240 PS, both fitted with 4MOTION and seven-speed DSG. Just 150 of these dynamic Passats will available for UK buyers.





The popular Passat GTE will return soon with an increased 34-mile electric range (WLTP). As standard it features 17-inch ‘Nivelle’ alloy wheels, sports suspension, blue brake calipers, unique signature ‘C’ shape front LED running lights, Discover Navigation system with 8.0” colour screen and a charging point in the radiator grille. If customers opt for the GTE Advance model, they will receive 18-inch ‘Monterrey’ alloy wheels, IQ.Light LED matrix headlights, Discover Navigation Pro with 9.2” colour screen and keyless entry with an easy open boot. Orders for the Passat GTE will open in the coming weeks.





The Passat Alltrack has also been updated, standing out from the Passat Estate with 18-inch ‘Kalamata’ alloy wheels, chrome exterior mirrors, plus raised suspension with underbody and wheel arch protection. Inside it boasts the latest Discover Navigation system with 8.0” colour screen and Summit cloth seats.





At launch three four-cylinder diesels will be available – 1.6-litre TDI with 120 PS and a 2.0-litre TDI with 190 PS or 240 PS outputs. All three engines will only be available with a 7-speed DSG. While the 190 PS will optionally be available with 4MOTION, it will be fitted to the 240 PS as standard.





Opening for order in a few weeks is a new, extensively reworked 2.0-litre TDI EVO with 150 PS, which will be available with either a six-speed manual or seven-speed DSG. This new engine will feature Active Cylinder Shutdown, a first for a Volkswagen brand diesel engine.





Orders for the Passat open today, 9 July, with the first UK deliveries expected to take place in late-August.





















