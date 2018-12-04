Home » News » Mercedes » 2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

4 December 2018 18:41:59

Mercedes is launching the new generation B-Class on the UK market. The family car was unveiled during this year Paris Motor Show and is now ready to order. 

Prices are starting from £26,975 for the B 180 Sport. The B 200 Sport is available from £28,525. The B 200 d Sport starts at £29,625, while the B 220 d AMG Line costs £32,375.

The B 180 and B 200 both use a 1.3-litre petrol engine with an output of 134 hp and 200 Nm of torque (161 hp and 320 Nm in B 200). They are both capable of delivering up to 51.4 mpg on the combined cycle, while the B 180 emits 125 g/km of CO2 and the B 200 emits 126 g/km CO2.

The B 200 d and B 220 d feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine – codenamed OM654q. The B 200 d has an output of 148 hp and 320 Nm of torque, while the B 220 d generates 188 hp and 400 Nm.  Both engines can deliver a combined fuel consumption of 64.2 mpg. The B 200 d emits just 115 g/km of CO2, while the B 220 d emits 116 g/km of CO2.

The B 200 d and B 220 d come as standard with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission, while the B 180 and B 200 use a 7G-DCT 7-Speed automatic transmission.

The Sport trim line comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; reversing camera; 17-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; black grille; silver painted louvre and insert in chrome; DAB radio; Keyless-Go starting function; automatic two-zone climate control; LED high performance headlights; and spiral-look trim with Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery.
2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced
2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced Photos

AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; three-spoke multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather; sports seats; diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and single louvre; AMG bodystyling; and carbon-structure trim with Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with red contrast stitching.

The optional Executive equipment line can be added for £1,395 and includes a 10.25-inch media display; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and front and rear parking sensors; heated front seats; and mirror package which includes electrically folding exterior mirrors and automatically-dimming driver’s side mirror and rear view mirror.




Tags: , , , , ,

Posted in Mercedes, New Vehicles

2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced Photos (1 photos)
  • 2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Traps to look out for when getting a car loan

    Traps to look out for when getting a car loan

  2. Honda Civic Sport Line available in UK

    Honda Civic Sport Line available in UK

  3. Ssangyong Rexton DKR to compete in 2019 Dakar Rally

    Ssangyong Rexton DKR to compete in 2019 Dakar Rally

  4.  
  5. 2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

    2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

  6. Hyundai Kona electric range revised

    Hyundai Kona electric range revised

  7. Kia e-Niro electric SUV UK pricing

    Kia e-Niro electric SUV UK pricing

Related Specs

  1. 1989 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 167.0 kw / 224 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  2. 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190 E 2.5-16 Evolution II

    Engine: M102 E 25/2 Inline-4, Power: 173.0 kw / 232 bhp @ 7200 rpm, Torque: 245.4 nm / 181 ft lbs @ 5000 rpm

  3. 1964 Mercedes-Benz 230SL Convertible

    Engine: Inline-6, Power: 111.9 kw / 150.1 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 215.58 nm / 159.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  4. 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280SL

    Engine: Inline 6, Power: 134.2 kw / 180.0 bhp @ 5700 rpm, Torque: 261.7 nm / 193.0 ft lbs @ 4500 rpm

  5. 1980 Mercedes-Benz 450 SLC AMG Group 2

    Engine: V8, Power: 279.6 kw / 375 bhpN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Lamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competitionLamborghini Urus ST-X Concept is here to preview a Super-SUV exclusive competition
Lamborghini motorsport division, Squadra Corse, is on fire. After unveiling the SC18, the one-off Aventador made specifically for use on the track, the ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

Nissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous carsNissan partners with NASA for its future autonomous cars
When you want to be sure that your autonomous car will be the best in the world, you have to be sure you partner only with the best. Nissan is one of ...

Market News

General Motor restructuring process detailedGeneral Motor restructuring process detailed
General Motors needs some restructuring in order to move forward and continue to be profitable. The North-American giant will improve overall business ...

Gadgets

Mazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars tooMazda to offer Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to older cars too
Some manufacturers use over the air updates for their cars. Some others, who decided to adapt later are offering their clients an update but only with ...

Various News

Toyota Safety Sense reached 10 million units equippedToyota Safety Sense reached 10 million units equipped
A few years ago, Toyota decided to offer its safety systems reunited under a package that is easy and affordable to order. It was called Safety Sense ...

Motorsports

New McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in BahrainNew McLaren 720S GT3 to debut in Bahrain
McLaren is ready to take the GT competition by storm with the introduction of its new 720S GT3. The UK-base brand of supercars already confirmed that ...

Videos

Video - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spiedVideo - 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLS interior spied
A few weeks ago, Mercedes-Benz published the 2019 roadmap. Thakns to that, we got the chance to see the new models that the German car manufacturer is ...
Copyright CarSession.com