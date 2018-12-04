2019 Mercedes B-Class UK pricing announced

Mercedes is launching the new generation B-Class on the UK market. The family car was unveiled during this year Paris Motor Show and is now ready to order.





Prices are starting from £26,975 for the B 180 Sport. The B 200 Sport is available from £28,525. The B 200 d Sport starts at £29,625, while the B 220 d AMG Line costs £32,375.





The B 180 and B 200 both use a 1.3-litre petrol engine with an output of 134 hp and 200 Nm of torque (161 hp and 320 Nm in B 200). They are both capable of delivering up to 51.4 mpg on the combined cycle, while the B 180 emits 125 g/km of CO2 and the B 200 emits 126 g/km CO2.





The B 200 d and B 220 d feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine – codenamed OM654q. The B 200 d has an output of 148 hp and 320 Nm of torque, while the B 220 d generates 188 hp and 400 Nm. Both engines can deliver a combined fuel consumption of 64.2 mpg. The B 200 d emits just 115 g/km of CO2, while the B 220 d emits 116 g/km of CO2.





The B 200 d and B 220 d come as standard with an 8G-DCT 8-Speed automatic transmission, while the B 180 and B 200 use a 7G-DCT 7-Speed automatic transmission.





The Sport trim line comes as standard with: MBUX multimedia system with ‘Hey Mercedes’ voice activation; seven-inch cockpit display and seven-inch touchscreen media display; reversing camera; 17-inch ten-spoke alloy wheels; hard-disk navigation; Active Lane Keeping Assist; Speed Limit Assist; black grille; silver painted louvre and insert in chrome; DAB radio; Keyless-Go starting function; automatic two-zone climate control; LED high performance headlights; and spiral-look trim with Artico and Fléron fabric upholstery.





AMG Line customers will benefit from 18-inch five-twin-spoke AMG alloy wheels; three-spoke multifunction sport steering wheel in nappa leather; sports seats; diamond radiator grille with chrome pins and single louvre; AMG bodystyling; and carbon-structure trim with Artico and Dinamica microfibre upholstery with red contrast stitching.





The optional Executive equipment line can be added for £1,395 and includes a 10.25-inch media display; Parking package including Active Parking Assist with PARKTRONIC and front and rear parking sensors; heated front seats; and mirror package which includes electrically folding exterior mirrors and automatically-dimming driver’s side mirror and rear view mirror.

















