2019 Honda CR-V Hybrid official figures
28 September 2018 05:57:59
Honda is not so much intro diesels, even though Europeans love this type of propulsion. To compensate, Honda is offering a hybrid version of its biggest SUV and is making public its consumption figures.
Under the combined cycle of the revised NEDC test, the front-wheel drive model of the 184 PS (135 kW) petrol-electric SUV has achieved CO2 emissions of 120g/km and official average (combined) fuel economy of 5.3l/100km (53.3mpg). The all-wheel drive CR-V Hybrid variant has CO2 emissions of 126g/km and average (combined) fuel economy of 5.5 l/100km (51.4 mpg).
The CR-V Hybrid is driven by Honda’s unique i-MMD technology, which intelligently and automatically switches between three driving modes – EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive – to optimise both performance and efficiency.
At the Paris Motor Show, the production-specification debut of the CR-V Hybrid will be joined by the petrol models of the car, showcasing a range of variants including the new seven-seater option.
