2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
14 April 2019 14:38:32
Fiat unveiled the all-new 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition which will be showcased during the 2019 New York Auto Show.
The car is based on the Classica trim level and will come with standard 17-inch Black Diamond wheels wrapped in perfromance tires.
The exterior has a ual bright exhaust tips, exterior accents in Piano Back, and a Gloss Black finish on the front pillar, back pillar and mirror caps.
Inside the cabin you'll see some minor upgrades with matte gray accents and Urbana leather seats.
“With the most powerful four-cylinder turbo engine in its class, our Italian-designed Fiat 124 Spider offers an authentic top-down roadster experience with fun-to-drive dynamics. The new Urbana Edition offers a head-turning, custom appearance for the Fiat 124 Spider”, said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA - North America.
Also for 2019, Fiat will provide for the 124 Spider a new Veleno Appearance package, and new custom center stripes.
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
