2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York

Fiat unveiled the all-new 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition which will be showcased during the 2019 New York Auto Show.





The car is based on the Classica trim level and will come with standard 17-inch Black Diamond wheels wrapped in perfromance tires.





The exterior has a ual bright exhaust tips, exterior accents in Piano Back, and a Gloss Black finish on the front pillar, back pillar and mirror caps.





Inside the cabin you'll see some minor upgrades with matte gray accents and Urbana leather seats.





“With the most powerful four-cylinder turbo engine in its class, our Italian-designed Fiat 124 Spider offers an authentic top-down roadster experience with fun-to-drive dynamics. The new Urbana Edition offers a head-turning, custom appearance for the Fiat 124 Spider”, said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA - North America.





Also for 2019, Fiat will provide for the 124 Spider a new Veleno Appearance package, and new custom center stripes.





Tags: 124 spider, fiat, fiat 124 spider

