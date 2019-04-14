Home » News » Fiat » 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York

14 April 2019 14:38:32

Fiat unveiled the all-new 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition which will be showcased during the 2019 New York Auto Show. 

The car is based on the Classica trim level and will come with standard 17-inch Black Diamond wheels wrapped in perfromance tires. 

The exterior has a ual bright exhaust tips, exterior accents in Piano Back, and a Gloss Black finish on the front pillar, back pillar and mirror caps. 

2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York
Inside the cabin you'll see some minor upgrades with matte gray accents and Urbana leather seats. 

“With the most powerful four-cylinder turbo engine in its class, our Italian-designed Fiat 124 Spider offers an authentic top-down roadster experience with fun-to-drive dynamics. The new Urbana Edition offers a head-turning, custom appearance for the Fiat 124 Spider”, said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA - North America. 

Also for 2019, Fiat will provide for the 124 Spider a new Veleno Appearance package, and new custom center stripes.

Tags: , ,

Posted in Fiat, New Vehicles

Related Articles

Leave a Comment

Fields marked with * are required
Name *:
Email *:
Comment *:
Code *:
  CAPTCHA
  • Email
  • YouTube
  • RSS
  • Twitter
  • facebook
  • feedburner

Latest Car News

  1. Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept

    Volkswagen unveiled the ID Roomzz electric SUV Concept

  2. 2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York

    2019 Fiat 124 Spider Urbana Edition will be unveiled in New York

  3. BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring

    BMW M8 was spied during some testing around the Nurburgring

  4.  
  5. Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle

    Skoda celebrates its 22 millionth vehicle

  6. Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster

    Armed forces charity complete 2000 km in Carta Rally with Dacia Duster

  7. Bentley introduces anniversary furniture

    Bentley introduces anniversary furniture

Related Specs

  1. 1964 Fiat Abarth 1000 Berlina Corsa

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 56.7 kw / 76 bhp @ 6000 rpmN/A

  2. 1972 Fiat 126

    Engine: Inline-2, Power: 17.9 kw / 24 bhp @ 4500 rpm, Torque: 47 nm / 34.7 ft lbs @ 3000 rpm

  3. 1995 Fiat Coupe 2.0 16V Turbo

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-4, Power: 145.4 kw / 195.0 bhp @ 5500 rpm, Torque: 295.0 nm / 217.6 ft lbs @ 3400 rpm

  4. 1960 Fiat Abarth 1000 Bialbero

    Engine: Inline-4, Power: 67.9 kw / 91 bhp @ 7000 rpmN/A

  5. 1998 Fiat Coupe 2.0 20V Turbo Plus

    Engine: Turbocharged Inline-5, Power: 164.1 kw / 220.1 bhp @ 5750 rpmN/A

New Vehicles

Hyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UKHyundai i30 N Line starts at £21,255 in UK
After a long wait, Hyundai is finally making the most of its new N Performance division. The South-Korean manufacturer has officially announced the pricing ...

Concept Cars

Nissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debutNissan IMx Kuro Concept makes European debut
During this year Geneva Motor Show, Nissan unveiled the IMx concept, marking the European debut of the electric crossover concept vehicle. ...

Custom Cars

ABT Cupra Ateca offers more powerABT Cupra Ateca offers more power
Just introduced on the market during this fall, the new Cupra Ateca already benefits from a tuning package created by a german tuner. It is well known ...

Future Cars

BMW will supply engine for Karma ReveroBMW will supply engine for Karma Revero
Nobody heard about Karma Automotive, a company that builds electric cars in the US. But lots of people will hear about the Karma after a partnership with BMW. ...

Market News

McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017McLaren sales reached recor dnumbers in 2017
McLaren started as a complete outsider, with sales that won't matter in the supercar segment. Lamborghini and Ferrari looked like monsters, but Mclaren ...

Gadgets

Infiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehiclesInfiniti introduces Amazon Alexa on its vehicles
Infiniti knows that being in the premium segment means a lot of investments in technology. So it now wants to be a pioneer when it comes to artificial ...

Various News

Volkswagen Sharan reaches one million units producedVolkswagen Sharan reaches one million units produced
Volkswagen is celebrating important milestones not only for Golf and Passat, but also for the people carrier Sharan. The millionth Sharan rolled off the ...

Motorsports

Porsche granted access in Formula EPorsche granted access in Formula E
After it managed a successful return in Le Mans 24 hours, Porsche is now ready to make a good impression in a completely new competition: the Formula E. ...

Videos

This 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the NurburgringThis 900 HP Ford Mustang RTR is drifting around the Nurburgring
Every car manufacturer is trying to do some extreme and special times aroud the Nurburgring, but Ford Performance has some other things on its mind. This ...
Copyright CarSession.com