2019 BMW 7 Series UK pricing announced

Those who are searching for a luxury sedan that can easily top 100.000 pounds can rest assured the new BMW 7 Series wont disappoint. The new and facelifted 7 Series is now available on the UK market.





In addition to striking exterior and interior design changes, BMW has updated the 7 Series engine range to include a new eight-cylinder engine and an in-line six-cylinder unit with plug-in hybrid system offering extended electric range.





The BMW 7 Series will continue to be offered in standard and long wheelbase body variants. The longer version of the luxury saloon has a wheelbase extended by 14 centimetres over the standard car to 3,210 millimetres. Both variants have grown by 22 millimetres over their respective predecessors.





The new BMW 7 Series models are equipped as standard with a hands-free phone system including wireless charging. Previously situated under the centre console armrest, the tray for smartphones that support wireless charging is now positioned immediately in front of the cupholders. LED ambient lighting with a choice of six colours is available as standard.





The Harman/Kardon loundspeaker system is also now standard on all variants of the new BMW 7 Series, apart from the BMW M760Li which features the upgraded Bowers and Wilkins system.





The rear-seat entertainment system comprises two 10-inch full-HD displays complete with a Blu-ray player. The system allows users to access the entertainment, navigation and online functions of the vehicle from the rear seats. The viewing angle of the screens, which now have touchscreen functionality, can be adjusted in accordance with the rear seat passengers’ existing seat position.





The standard BMW Live Cockpit Professional comprises a fully digital, high-resolution instrument cluster behind the steering wheel with a screen diagonal of 12.3-inches and a Control Display measuring 10.25-inches across. This package of equipment also features an adaptive navigation system and a hard-drive-based multimedia system with up to 320 GB of memory.





The BMW Operating System 7.0 boasts all-digital displays and is geared more closely to the driver’s personal needs. The redesigned information display in the centre of the instrument cluster now leaves enough room for an excerpt from the navigation map, for instance. In the main menu on the Control Display, the driver can create and individually configure up to ten pages, each showing two to four pads (tiles) with live content. Both the content and the graphics are personalised to an even greater degree, as illustrated by the vehicle mock-up that matches the actual model and body colour. The Control Display graphics adapt depending on the operating method and the voice control system based on natural language understanding is better than ever. Depending on the situation, the driver can choose from the familiar iDrive Controller, the steering wheel controls, touch control, voice control or gesture control.





The new BMW 7 Series is on sale now with prices starting from £69,565.









