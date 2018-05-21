2018 Volvo V60 UK pricing announced

One of the most awaited models from Volvo is now available to order on the UK market. The all new V60 estate is to be found in showrooms, shortly after it was introduced in Geneva Motor Show, during this March.





The new Volvo V60 premium mid-size estate is now available to order in the UK, with on-the-road prices starting at £31,810 for the D3 Momentum manual version.





A choice of three 2.0-litre, four-cylinder engines is initially offered – D3 and D4 diesels, and a T5 petrol. Two petrol-electric plug-in Twin Engine hybrids and a second petrol engine are likely to be available within the next 12 months.





The D3, D4 and T5 V60s are all front-wheel drive. Both diesel engines are available with a six-speed manual or eight-speed automatic gearbox, while the petrol comes with the eight-speed automatic as standard.





Entry-level Momentum versions come with LED headlights, a powered tailgate, two-zone climate control with ‘CleanZone’ air-quality system, a 12.3-inch driver’s information display and rear parking sensors.





Volvo’s innovative Sensus touch screen control system is also standard. This nine-inch portrait-style screen works in conjunction with sophisticated voice-activated control technology to provide access to the car’s infotainment, convenience and safety systems. It includes satellite navigation with lifetime map updates, along with access to a range of cloud-based apps such as Spotify, TuneIn, Google Local Search and Yelp.





The Volvo On Call connected services platform is fitted to every model. This service allows you to control various functions of your car from your smartphone or smartwatch, including the ability to set the satellite navigation system and heat or cool the cabin before you even get in the car. You can also download trip information for the past 100 days, which is perfect for business users claiming fuel expenses.





The V60 is available to order now, with the first customer deliveries expected in late Q3 2018. Dynamic R-Design and rugged Cross Country versions will be available at a later date.









