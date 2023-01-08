Volvo unveiled the EX90 during Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas. This event was chosen as an opportunity to show the all-new electric SUV in North American market for the first time.

As you already know, the EX90 is an all-electric car with seven seats. Basically, it will be an electric version of the current XC90. The car comes with lots of technologies developed by Volvo, Google and Luminar, which means only one thing: the EX90 is a smart vehicle.

The car is eqquiped with eight cameras, lots of sensors – including one long-range lidar -, five radar and 16 ultrasonic sensors. Paired with a state of the art core computer, the car will be able to learns from new data and to become smarter and safer over time.

Inside the cabin, the EX90 comes with a 14.5 inch center screen developed by Google, which means it has Android OS. The Apple CarPlay is also available as a third-party connection.

The 2024 Volvo EX90 is available for pre-order in the United States, but the prices are not finalized.