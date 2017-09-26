2018 Nissan X-Trail facelift gets detailed

The world's best selling SUV is now ready for a change. The current generation X-Trail was revised and now features a slightly different face and some improvements when it comes to technology.





Seeing from outside, on either side of the grille are new headlamp clusters, with much clearer design differentiation between the halogen units on Visia, Acenta and N-Connecta grades and full LEDs on Tekna. Both feature the latest version of the X-Trail’s ‘boomerang’ Daytime Running Light signature.





For models with full LED lamps, dipped beam now features Adaptive Front Lighting System (AFS). This means dynamic cornering lamps operating in conjunction with the vehicle’s speed and steering inputs.





The front fog lamps have evolved. Cleverly integrated into the new front bumper, they have changed from a round shape to a rectangular one. They are standard from Acenta grade.





Entering the car, the new steering wheel is the first thing drivers will notice. Heated seats for both front and rear occupants (not third row) are new, and standard on Tekna grade. For customers seeking something different, a new Premium Tan and black two-tone leather interior is available as an optional extra on Tekna.





The boot on the new X-Trail is larger than before. Thanks to improved packaging, VDA capacity is up from 550 litres to 565 litres on the five-seat version with all seats in place. Capacity on seven-seat interiors (445 litres) remains unchanged. Total space with all seats folded flat increases to 1,996 litres.





Tekna grade is now fitted with an all-new eight-speaker system as standard. Supplied by BOSE, Nissan’s premium audio partner, it features two 25mm tweeters at the base of the windscreen, a 165mm woofer in each front door and a 130mm mid-range speaker in each rear door. Two 115mm woofers are housed in a 7.7-litre custom-engineered enclosure mounted in the spare wheel well. A BOSE digital amplifier with eight channels of custom equalisation and digital signal processing is mounted under the passenger seat (5 seat versions only).





Nissan will introduce ProPILOT on the new X-Trail. It’s the first stage on the brand’s journey to autonomous driving, giving drivers more freedom by allowing them to automate the mundane elements of their motoring life.





ProPILOT will control the steering, acceleration and braking in a single lane on highways during heavy traffic congestion and high-speed cruising. It is based on three technologies – Lane Keep Assist (LKA), Intelligent Cruise Control (ICC) and Traffic Jam Pilot (TJP). Intuitive to use, ProPILOT will be activated via a button on the X-Trail’s steering wheel. Information will be displayed in the combimeter between the instrument dials. Further details on ProPILOT will be given nearer to its launch.













Tags: nissan, nissan x-trail, new nissan x-trail, 2018 nissan x-trail

Posted in Nissan, New Vehicles