2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 UK pricing announced

2 August 2018 17:07:39

Mercedes is introducing the refreshed AMG C63 on the UK market. The performance sedan is on sale with prices starting at £66,429. The Estate is available from £67,629. The C 63 Coupé is priced from £68,719, while the Cabriolet starts at £72,537.

The AMG C 63, which maintains its reputation for combining thrills and ultimate driving performance, uses AMG’s hand-built 4.0-litre V8 ‘hot V’ biturbo petrol engine which generates 476 hp or 510 hp for S models.

For the first time the C 63 now comes with an AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission (previously 7G), which has been specially designed for shorter shift times.

The C 63 Saloon can sprint from 0 to 62 mph in just 4.1 seconds (C 63 S: 4.0 seconds), while the Estate takes 4.2 seconds (C 63 S: 4.1 seconds). The Coupé can travel to 62 mph from standstill in 4.0 seconds (C 63 S: 3.9 seconds); the Cabriolet takes 4.2 seconds (C 63 S: 4.1 seconds).
Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels; performance exhaust; Multibeam LED headlights; 12.3-inch digital cockpit display; 10.25-inch central display; Comand Online; ambient lighting with a choice of 64 colours; keyless start; wireless phone charging; and memory seats. The C 63 S adds nine-stage AMG traction control; AMG Track Pace; AMG performance seats; and 19-inch alloy wheels.

For £2,595 – or £1,195 for the C 63 Cabriolet – customers can opt for the Premium Plus equipment line which includes Burmester surround sound system; panoramic sunroof (not available on Cabriolet); 360° camera; and Keyless-Go Comfort package.

The Driving Assistance package costs £1,695 and includes Active Blind Spot Assist; Active Lane Keeping Assist; BAS Plus with Cross-traffic Assist; Distronic Plus with Steering Assist and Stop&Go Pilot; Pre-Safe Brake with pedestrian detection; and Pre-Safe Plus.

AMG’s high-performance ceramic braking system can be added for £4,285.




