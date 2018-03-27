2018 Mercedes-AMG C63 facelift launched
27 March 2018 18:04:52
After we saw the revised Mercedes C-Class during this year Geneva Motor Show, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer is introducing the performance version of the medium segment car: the Mercedes-AMG C63.
The exterior of the new C 63 underscores the brand identity of the performance models with the AMG-specific radiator trim with vertical louvres in high-gloss chrome. With a redesigned transverse fin in the outer air inlets.
There is a choice of two aerodynamically optimised wheel designs for the C 63: in the standard specification, the vehicles are shod with 18-inch 10-spoke aero-wheels, painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish. Standard on the S-variants and optional for the basic models, there is another, 19-inch design with five twin spokes, also painted in tantalite grey with a high-sheen finish.
The optional AMG Aerodynamics package for the C 63 Coupé provides an even sportier look: the more expressive front splitter, spoiler lip with integral Gurney flap, broader side skirt inserts, flics in the rear bumper and more expressive diffuser insert are finished in high-gloss black.
New options for all four body styles include trim in anthracite open-pore oak wood, open-pore walnut plus the combination of longitudinal-grain aluminium for the doors and black open-pore ash wood for the centre console. Additionally available are AMG trim in carbon fibre/light longitudinal-grain aluminium and AMG trim in matt silver fibreglass.
The C 63 now makes use for the first time of the AMG SPEEDSHIFT MCT 9G transmission, which the Mercedes-AMG developers have tuned specifically for a dynamic driving experience. A wet start-off clutch continues to replace the torque converter. This saves weight and optimises the response to the driver's accelerator pedal input, particularly during acceleration and load changes.
Depending on the engine, up to six drive programmes are available: “Slippery”, “Comfort”, “Sport”, “Sport+”, “RACE” and “Individual”. These levels are selectable via the gearshift paddle in the centre console and stored with the new drive programme attribute AMG DYNAMICS, which can be adjusted to match the C 63's handling characteristics to different demands and driving conditions in a much more differentiated way.
For improved traction and driving dynamics, the C 63 and C 63 S are equipped with an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential. This reduces the slip on the inside wheel when cornering, without any control intervention in the braking system.
The more powerful C 63 S comes with dynamic engine mounts. These resolve the conflicting aims of comfort and dynamic performance by reducing vibrations in the engine/transmission unit. These dynamic mounts are instantly and variably able to adapt their rigidity to the driving conditions and style of driving.
