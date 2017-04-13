Home » News » Jeep » 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 HP and can do not to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds
2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk has 707 HP and can do not to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds
13 April 2017
Jeep is a car manufacturer known for its off-road models. But this time, the US-based producer has decided to deliver a sporty SUV. It's name is 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk and it was showcasde during the 2017 New York Auto Show.
Under the hood of the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is a V8 6.2 liter Hemi engine that can deliver 707 horsepower and 875 Nm peak of torque. The engine is derived from the V8 6.4 unit that sits under the Grand Cherokee SRT.
Thanks to an eight speed automatic transmission and an all-wheel drive setup, the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk can run from not to 60 mph in just 3.5 seconds. Also, the US SUV can do the quarter mile in 11.5 seconds.
“I don’t see any reason to stop our current Grand Cherokee SRT just because we’ve launched the Trackhawk, because they’re going to be very different vehicles. With Grand Cherokee, we have built up for a long time, that concept of capability at the two bookends -- one: capability off-road, two: capability in terms of on-road performance”, said Manley, the brand's boss.
