2018 Honda Accord new generation unveiled

Honda will tackle the US market with a brand new generation of its Accord sedan, a car that was already discontinued in Europe due to its poor sales.





The 10th-generation Accord is new from the ground up and features a lighter and more rigid body structure, an advanced new chassis design, two all-new, high-torque direct-injected and turbocharged engines, the world's first 10-speed automatic transmission for a front-drive car and a new generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid technology, along with a host of new safety, driver-assistive and connected-car technologies.





The new Accord features a longer wheelbase (+2.16 inches), a lower overall height (-0.59 inch) and wider (+0.39 inch) body, wider wheel tracks (+0.20 in. front, +0.79 in. rear), a shortened overall length (-0.39 inch) and lower, sportier seating position (-1.0 inch front and -0.79 inch back).





Overall passenger volume is increased by 2.5 cubic feet to 105.7 (based on LX). Trunk space has also been increased by nearly one cubic foot on the 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter engine powered Accords and by 3.2 cubic feet on the Accord Hybrid to a top level 16.7 cubic feet (+0.9 cu.ft.).





The new Accord features a panoramic forward view that is enabled by its lower cowl and by front roof pillars that are 20 percent narrower and moved rearward relative to the driver's seating position.





The 2018 Accord cabin also features an all-new HMI that includes an ultra-slim 7-inch TFT driver's meter and a new 8-inch Display Audio touchscreen interface with physical volume and tuning knobs and more intuitive, smartphone-like features and functionality including customizable app tiles and home-screen shortcuts, along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility.





The Accord also will offer the next-generation of HondaLink telematics with new capabilities including emergency roadside assistance, remote locking/unlocking and engine start, stolen vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, geofencing, speed tracking and more.





Touring trims of both 1.5-liter and 2.0-liter models also feature a new 6-inch driver's Head Up Display with selectable information, including speed, engine rpm, turn-by-turn navigation, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Additional new or improved connected-car technologies available on the 2018 Accord include wireless device charging, automatic Bluetooth phone pairing with Near Field Communication technology, 4G LTE in-car Wi-Fi, and Wi-Fi-enabled over-the-air system updates.





The 2018 Accord features three advanced new powerplants – two direct-injected and turbocharged 4-cylinder engines and the third generation of Honda's two-motor hybrid powertrain technology.





The 2018 Accord also features a new Honda-developed 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT) with the 2.0-liter turbo engine, the first of its kind for a front-wheel-drive car, and an available 6-speed manual transmission for both turbocharged engines.





The Accord can also be equipped with a new 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC direct-injected turbo with i-VTEC valvetrain paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission or, in Sport trim, to the 10AT or an available 6MT. The new 2.0-liter turbo, sharing much of its design with the race-bred 2017 Civic Type R, produces 252 HP at 6,500 rpm and 273 lb.-ft. of torque from 1,500 to 4,000 rpm, compared to 278 HP at 6,200 rpm and 252 lb.-ft. at 4,900 rpm for the 3.5-liter V6 that it replaces.

















