The first news about an electric Honda Prologue are dated back in 2021. But the real thing is happening, as the Japanese car manufacturer has published a teaser video of the new model.

For now we don’t have to many details about the car, but we can say it will be a true thing.

In the recent video teaser, Honda has presented the design of the new Prologue EV. It is called neo-rugged and was developed by Honda designers around the world.

“We were able to see Prologue in digital environments that truly resemble the real world,” said Marco Tan, VR and CG designer with Honda Design. “By simulating and evaluating colors, materials, and even lighting in a virtual 3D environment we were able to explore possibilities that took styling to a higher level.”

“Designing the first volume Honda electric vehicle gave us more freedom than a vehicle with an internal combustion engine, and we can stretch our imagination, especially in styling the front-end,” said Sang-Hyuk Ahn, a four-year exterior designer at Honda. “We envisioned Prologue with a longer wheelbase, shorter overhang, and capable tires to create sporty proportions and a stronger stance.”